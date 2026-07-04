What Did Taylor Swift Wear to Get Married? Pop Star's Extravagant MSG Wedding Dress Revealed
July 3 2026, Updated 8:44 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift picked out her white dress — and baby she just said yes!
The "Love Story" singer has officially married Travis Kelce during an extravagant wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.
Swift and Kelce's highly anticipated wedding outfits were revealed in a statement to People, which read: "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture."
"They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," the message continued. "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."
A note from the fashion house read: "Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis. They have been created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple. Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom."
Swift and Kelce's highly-anticipated wedding weekend kicked off on Thursday, July 2, with an intimate rehearsal dinner at MSG's Infosys Theater.
More than 1,000 guests then arrived on Friday evening for a larger celebration in MSG's main room, which had been completely "transformed" into a whimsical wonderland for what may be considered the wedding of the century.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Married! Singer Ties the Knot With NFL Star in Sweet Wedding Ceremony at Madison Square Garden
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: See the Sweet Announcement
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Why It'll Be 'More Private' Than Fans Expect
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Serves as Her 'Man of Honor'
In classic Swift fashion, her and Kelce's nuptials were anything but ordinary. Instead of bridesmaids, the 14-time Grammy winner had her brother, Austin Swift, stand as her "man of honor," while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, served as his best man.
"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," the statement from Swift's rep noted.
After Sandler announced the fan-favorite couple as husband and wife, jumbotrons outside of MSG flashed the news: "JUST&T MARRIED!"
Star-Studded Guest List
A-list guests included Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Avignone, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, Aaron Dessner. Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Fergie, Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke, Nikki Glaser, Cooper Kupp, Benson Boone, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Hugh Grant, Sombr, Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Hilfiger, , Graham Norton, Jessica Chastain, Camila Cabello and more.