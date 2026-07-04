What Did Taylor Swift Wear to Get Married? Pop Star's Extravagant MSG Wedding Dress Revealed

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Taylor Swift picked out her white dress — and baby she just said yes! The "Love Story" singer has officially married Travis Kelce during an extravagant wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3. Swift and Kelce's highly anticipated wedding outfits were revealed in a statement to People, which read: "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture."

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said 'I do' at Madison Square Garden.

"They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," the message continued. "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry." A note from the fashion house read: "Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis. They have been created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple. Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom."

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Source: MEGA Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, designed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's looks.

Swift and Kelce's highly-anticipated wedding weekend kicked off on Thursday, July 2, with an intimate rehearsal dinner at MSG's Infosys Theater. More than 1,000 guests then arrived on Friday evening for a larger celebration in MSG's main room, which had been completely "transformed" into a whimsical wonderland for what may be considered the wedding of the century.

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Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Serves as Her 'Man of Honor'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023.

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