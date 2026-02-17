or
Camila Cabello Exposes Toned Abs in Fiery Red Bikini During Tropical Vacation: Photos

Photo of Camila Cabello
Source: MEGA/@camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello exposed her toned abs in a fiery red bikini during a tropical vacation.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Camila Cabello “LUVs” to show off her bikini body.

The “I LUV IT” singer, 28, flaunted her toned stomach in a bright red bikini during a tropical vacation on Tuesday, February 17.

Cabello snapped a selfie on the sand from a birds’ eye view. She donned a cleavage-baring red swimsuit top with a gold ring detail at the center, paired with a matching skimpy thong.

Image of Camila Cabello is enjoying time on a tropical vacation.
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello is enjoying time on a tropical vacation.

The musician paired her busty ensemble with shell earrings and a cross necklace as she posed in front of the ocean. When she wasn’t swimming, Cabello covered up her two-piece with a striped Miu Miu tube top or a white crochet dress.

Her photo dump was complete with several other moments from her getaway, whether playing pickleball, swimming with local animals or going for a drive.

“Tranquilo Bobby, tranquilo 🐚🐠🏝️🌺🍹🌅,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.

Camila Cabello Is Embracing Her Natural Brunette Hair

Image of Camila Cabello lounged by the beach.
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello lounged by the beach.

Five days prior, Cabello flaunted her brunette locks as she reflected on her hair health journey. She kicked off her photo dump with a mirror selfie of herself sporting a fresh blowout with bangs.

“It’s taken a year but my hair has finally started to forgive me for bleachgate,” the 28-year-old wrote. “Dark haired girls who have made it to hair health again comment your tips like it’s group therapy.”

Celebrities took to the comments section to express how relatable the award-winning artist’s comments were.

“Me 😭,” Rhea Raj commented, while KATSEYE’s Megan Skiendiel added, “Currently looking for tips.”

Inside Camila Cabello's Blonde Hair Transformation

Image of Camila Cabello sported blonde hair for some time.
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello sported blonde hair for some time.

Cabello debuted her blonde locks in February 2024, much to fans’ surprise.

"It's time >:)," she captioned a video of herself posing in the mirror two years ago.

"Blonde bombshell pop star era incoming 🙌," one fan gushed on her Instagram at the time, while another expressed, "I'm scared in the best way possible.”

Image of Camila Cabello bared her cleavage in a red bikini.
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello bared her cleavage in a red bikini.

The Cinderella actress explained her decision to switch up her hairstyle on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March 2024.

"You know, I felt like I needed a big, physical change," she said. "I feel, I don't know, my dark hair has been with me for all of my life, like it was just a significant part of how the public saw me, how the world saw me, and how I saw myself."

She added, "I feel like it's just been a year of, like, the theme has very much been 'play' and 'transformation' and changing and being brave. I was like, 'I feel like physical change needs to accompany that.'"

