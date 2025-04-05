or
Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Skimpy Black Bikini as New Romance Heats Up: Photos

photo of Camila Cabello
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

The Fifth Harmony star stunned in a black bikini.

By:

April 5 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

The “Shameless” singer is steaming up the gram, and rightfully so!

Camila Cabello posted a slew of photos on her Instagram. In the photo dump, shared on Friday, April 4, the singer-songwriter flaunted her fit figure in a skimpy black bikini, captioning the post, “hehe.”

The “Bam Bam” artist also posed in front of a mirror for a selfie. She wore a chic outfit, even sporting a necktie. Her collared shirt was tucked into a pleated skirt, and she rocked a tall pair of platform heels as she gave off a “school girl” vibe.

camila cabello fit figure skimpy bikini new romance photos
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello updated her 64 million Instagram followers with a montage of photos.

She continued to show her fans what was going on in her life with photos of an adorable golden retriever, a voice memo from a friend, a video by the pool and an image of a traffic jam she was stuck in.

Cabello also shared a comical conversation she had with ChatGPT.

Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

The 'Havana' singer shared selfies, among other personal moments.

“I went to sleep at 11:30 and woke up at 3 AM because I just got my period. It's hard for me to sleep because period and I had coffee yesterday which I never do and I'm starving,” the singer wrote to the AI-generated chat.

“Ugh, that's rough. The coffee probably didn't help with the sleep, and waking up hungry on your period is the worst,” ChatGPT responded. “Do you have anything light but satisfying to eat? Maybe something with protein and carbs so you don't wake up even hungrier later?”

singer camila cabello fit figure skimpy bikini new romance photos
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

The pop singer got candid with ChatGPT.

MORE ON:
Camila Cabello

Cabello’s Instagram montage isn’t the only notable news about the pop singer, either. The “Havana” singer is rumored to be in a new relationship with Henry Junior Chalhoub, a businessman and billionaire heir.

The duo were reportedly first romantically linked in November 2024, when they met up at an after-party in Saudi Arabia. Following their brief encounter, Cabello and Chalhoub were seen vacationing in St. Barts in January.

singer camila cabello fit figure bikini new romance photos
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello is rumored to be dating Henry Junior Chalhoub.

The Fifth Harmony star and businessman also attended Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show in March. The pair looked like an established couple as they held hands before the event started.

With their romance heating up, an inside source revealed to Life & Style that the 28-year-old singer and Chalhoub have been dating for several months.

“They’ve been together more than six months,” the source said. “Camila really likes her privacy.”

camila cabello fit figure bikini new romance photos
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

The pop singer was first spotted with Henry Junior Chalhoub in late 2024.

Before her speculated flame with Chalhoub, Cabello publicly dated Shawn Mendes from 2019 until 2021. Though they are broken up, Mendes said it “bugs” him that people think the former couple is against each other.

He added, “If something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call.”

