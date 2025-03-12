Camila Cabello Stuns in Low-Cut Blazer at Paris Fashion Week Show Alongside New Boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub: Photos
Camila Cabello looked stunning and sophisticated when she stepped out for a Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week.
The singer attended the Tuesday, March 11, event with her new boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, and shared photos from the outing on Instagram.
"La plus joliemerci @chanelofficial 🎀💓🖤🩰💌," Cabello captioned the photos, which showed her in a black and gold tweed blazer that featured a plunging neckline.
The Fifth Harmony alum, 28, wore matching trousers, black heels and carried a quilted black purse with a gold chain to complete the chic look.
Fans adored the star's outfit, with one person commenting on the upload, "Stunning!! 🖤 I love this pantsuit so much 🔥."
"Oh this LOOK🖤," raved another, with a third admirer calling Cabello "the most beautiful girl. 😍🔥."
Though Chalhoub wasn't included in her social media post, a French outlet shared a TikTok of the two sweetly holding hands at the show.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Chalhoub is the billionaire heir of his family's Dubai-based luxury fashion distribution brand Chalhoub Group.
The couple first sparked dating rumors in November 2024 when they were spotted at the Elie Saab fashion show after-party in Saudi Arabia.
In January, the two held hands while vacationing in St. Barts, but Cabello has yet to comment on their relationship.
Prior to meeting Chalhoub, the vocalist was in an on-off relationship with Shawn Mendes.
The two first dated from 2019 to 2021, but in 2023, they got back together before things fizzled out once again after just a couple of months.
Cabello got candid on their reconciliation, sharing last year, "It was a fun route — it was a fun moment."
However, they both soon realized things weren't what they used to be.
"It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, ‘Yeah this doesn't really — it's not a fit.' It doesn't feel right," she spilled on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that — and it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good. This is not feeling good,’ like ‘Let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on.'"
Mendes insisted last year that the two are still on good terms, admitting it "bugs" him that fans think they're "against each other in a weird way."
"Honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day," he confessed in an interview.