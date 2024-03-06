Camila Cabello Reveals Getting Back With Ex Shawn Mendes Was a 'Fun Moment' Before They Realized It Wasn't 'a Fit'
Camila Cabello spilled the tea!
On the Wednesday, March 6, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the “Señorita” singer revealed why she and Shawn Mendes called it quits after the exes got back together last spring.
"I think it's known, I'm a fan," Cabello said of trying it again with former flames. "I support it, supported it in the past."
The Fifth Harmony alum — who originally dated Mendes from 2019-2021 — made headlines in April 2023 after she and the “Stitches” artist were seen locking lips at Coachella.
"I personally think it's helpful," she explained. "I'm the kind of person — you can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more."
Cabello shared she still does not regret the situation despite the fact the relationship ended yet again.
"It's crazy because I'm kind of impulsive in that way — if I feel it, I say it," she confessed. "The worst thing for it to live in is my mind, and then I'm like, Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. So, I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun route — it was a fun moment."
She admitted she and Mendes will definitely not be rekindling their romance after this time around.
"It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, ‘Yeah this doesn't really — it's not a fit,'" she dished. "It doesn't feel right. I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that — and it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good. This is not feeling good,’ like ‘Let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on.'"
As for how she feels about the 25-year-old now, there seems to be no bad blood.
"I will always care about him and love him, he's such a good person," the 27-year-old continued. "I'm lucky cause some people have exes who are awful — and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."
As OK! previously reported, in February 2024, Cabello discussed how her romance with Mendes has influenced her upcoming new album.
“It's me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old," she said about the project.
"I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I'm an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one," she added.
"It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it," the musician continued. "I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that."