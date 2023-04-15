Back Together? Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Caught Locking Lips At Coachella 1.5 Years After Split
Did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello rekindle their romance?
On Friday, April 14, the two famous musicians were spotted sharing an intimate kiss at Coachella. A fan caught the singers locking lips on video that they then tweeted out to the world.
In the clip, the pair was seen with their arms around each other as Cabello looks up lovingly at Mendes. The two then lean in for a little smooch.
The "Mercy" songwriter was in a graphic T-shirt, tan pants, beige shoes and a bandana, while the former Fifth Harmony member wore a silky corseted crop top and jeans with cargo pockets.
The kiss came after the couple had been broken up for a year and a half, as the duo previously dated from July 2019 till November 2021. Once the footage leaked, fans took to Twitter to speculate if the vocalists might be getting back together.
One person voiced their support for the brunette beauties, saying, "Oh my my gosh yes," while another wrote, "I want them back together."
Although, the majority of commenters were not in support of the couple. One person penned, "Getting back with your ex is never a good idea," while others rumored that the PDA was just for the cameras. "Not them trying to fake a relationship again" and another fan added, "PR stunt."
Another user joked. "Pandemic PTSD," referring to how they were frequently photographed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back in August of 2021, Mendes discussed that living together through the worldwide emergency brought the pair closer than ever.
"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he claimed in an interview with Audacy Check In. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."
Just a few months after, the "Señorita" singers released a joint statement via social media that they were calling it quits.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," they finished.