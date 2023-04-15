Back Together? Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Caught Locking Lips At Coachella 1.5 Years After Split

In the clip, the pair was seen with their arms around each other as Cabello looks up lovingly at Mendes. The two then lean in for a little smooch.

The "Mercy" songwriter was in a graphic T-shirt, tan pants, beige shoes and a bandana, while the former Fifth Harmony member wore a silky corseted crop top and jeans with cargo pockets.

The kiss came after the couple had been broken up for a year and a half, as the duo previously dated from July 2019 till November 2021. Once the footage leaked, fans took to Twitter to speculate if the vocalists might be getting back together.