'Flop' Camila Cabello Mocked for 'Embarrassing' Performance in 'Empty' Georgia Stadium: Watch

Composite photo of Camila Cabello.
Source: MEGA/@dieforyous/X

A photo of Camila Cabello performing to an almost empty stadium went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

By:

Jan. 23 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Looks like not many people loved C, XOXO.

On Monday, January 20, images and video of Camila Cabello, 28, performing at a largely empty stadium in Atlanta, Ga., for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert went viral.

Source: @dieforyous/X
In response to the content of Cabello performing in an arena allegedly "30% full," the “Señorita” singer was mocked for her lack of dedicated fans.

“CAMILA CABELLO EMPTY ARENA SHOW LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” one person penned, while another added, “That s--- was EMPTY. Oh, Camila Cabello the flop you are.”

“This is really embarrassing the way they swore they were going to sell out by showtime,” a third person wrote, while one more said, “All those theatrics for an empty a-- stadium.”

While some people shaded Cabello, others showed their support for the brunette beauty.

camila cabello mocked performance empty georgia stadium watch
Source: MEGA

'This is really embarrassing the way they swore they were going to sell out by showtime,' one user said.

“NO ONE CARES SHE ATE,” someone penned, while a second user stated, “Why? She's a really good singer though.”

“Omg... this is so sad cuz C, XOXO is such a bop!” a third fan noted.

Singer Mod Sun also supported Cabello’s performance by praising her for performing regardless of crowd size.

“99% percent of artists would’ve canceled the show + put out a ‘mental health’ statement,” he wrote on X. “She just gained my respect by still performing. That show meant the world to the people in the crowd that night. EMPTY SHOWS ARE STILL SHOWS.”

MORE ON:
Camila Cabello

Source: @dieforyous/X
As OK! previously reported, though Cabello didn’t gather as many supporters as she thought, she definitely has a fan in Henry Junior Chalhoub, who she was spotted making out with in St. Barts on January 4.

Images of the pair showed them soaking up the sun in the Caribbean Sea as they locked lips. The Grammy-nominated artist wore a brown and white bikini and went make-up-free as she enjoyed the tropical destination in her boo’s arms.

Meanwhile, the billionaire — whom Cabello was first romantically linked to in November 2024 — donned black swim trunks on the outing.

Cabello and Chalhoub caught people’s attention at the late 2024 Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia. An eyewitness told Deumoxi they were “all over each other,” at the time.

camila cabello mocked performance empty georgia stadium watch
Source: MEGA

Singer Mod Sun defended Camila Cabello for still performing despite low ticket sales.

The Fifth Harmony alum’s romance with the wealthy businessman came after her highly publicized on-again off-again relationship with ex Shawn Mendes.

The couple famously dated from 2019-2021, but in 2023, they rekindled their love at Coachella. However, the pair went their separate ways months later.

Despite their ups and downs, Mendes recently shared he and Cabello are still in touch.

“I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say. But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day,” the “Mercy” songwriter said in October 2024.

