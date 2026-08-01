Camila Cabello Soaks Up the Sun in Skimpy Blue String Bikini During Lavish Greece Vacation: Photos

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Camila Cabello flaunted her tanned physique in her latest Instagram dump she shared on Friday, July 31. The Fifth Harmony alum, 29, soaked up some Vitamin D during her luxurious Greece vacation as she donned a skimpy two-piece for the beach.

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Camila Cabello Showed Off Her Toned and Tanned Physique

Source: @camilacabello/Instagram Camila Cabello sported a blue string bikini during her recent trip to Greece.

"Greece pt. 1🌺🍓🍇🌸💓," she captioned her sunny social media gallery. Several shots had the singer sporting a blue floral string bikini while relaxing on the seashore. One snap had Cabello wearing sunglasses as she held an icy orange drink in her hand, while another had her shading her eyes as she splashed around in the water.

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Camila Cabello and Ex-Boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub Parted Ways in June 2026

Source: @camilacabello/Instagram Camila Cabello looked carefree at the beach.

One video in the post featured the "Bad Things" crooner rolling dough to make her own bread, with another image showing her reading a book in the great outdoors. Cabello's carefree snaps come almost two months after reports surfaced she split from ex-boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub. The couple was first linked in November 2024 and had kept their relationship mainly out of the spotlight. Romance rumors swirled at the time after the Lebanese billionaire, 40, and the "Havana" musician both attended an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia.

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Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub Were First Linked in 2024

Source: @camilacabello/Instagram The singer recently split from partner Henry Junior Chalhoub.

Just a few months later, the pair was spotted canoodling and kissing during a trip to St. Barts. Last March, Cabello and Chalhoub looked loved-up during the Chanel's Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show while attending Paris Fashion Week together. In July 2025, she shared a a very rare look into her love life and posted a snapshot of her man. "Falling in love. reading fiction for hours. practicing guitar. eating every color of tomatoes, putting my hand out in the car, playing with the wind," her post's caption read at the time.

Source: MEGA Camila Cabello prefers to keep her romantic life private.