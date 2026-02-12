or
Bikini-Clad Camila Cabello Turns Heads as She Shows Off Her Fit Physique in New Photos

Source: MEGA; @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello turned heads in a black bikini while opening up about her hair journey.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Camila Cabello is turning up the heat!

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a carousel of snaps, including a steamy bathroom selfie where she showed off her toned abs in a black bikini. In the pic, she pulled down her black shorts slightly, teasing her thong and leaving fans swooning.

image of Camila Cabello shared a steamy bathroom selfie in a black bikini.
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello shared a steamy bathroom selfie in a black bikini.

Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram
“it’s taken a year but my hair has finally started to forgive me for bleachgate. dark haired girls who have made it to hair health again comment your tips like it’s group therapy,” she wrote, referring to her brunette hair after her bleach blonde phase.

She also shared more photos of her dark locks, along with studio shots of her working with colleagues.

This comes two years after Cabello first debuted her blonde transformation.

"it's time >:)," she captioned a mirror video, flaunting her new ‘do as static music played in the background.

Of course, fans were quick to react.

image of The singer referenced her brunette hair after her 'bleachgate' phase.
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

The singer referenced her brunette hair after her 'bleachgate' phase.

"Blonde bombshell pop star era incoming 🙌," one fan wrote.

"I'm scared in the best way possible," another added.

"WHAT IS HAPPENING?" a third fan asked.

"Those blonde bangs!" cheered another.

Cabello also spoke about her hair change on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March 2024.

"You know, I felt like I needed a big, physical change," she said. "I feel, I don't know, my dark hair has been with me for all of my life, like it was just a significant part of how the public saw me, how the world saw me, and how I saw myself."

She added, "I feel like it's just been a year of, like, the theme has very much been 'play' and 'transformation' and changing and being brave. I was like, 'I feel like physical change needs to accompany that.'"

image of Camila Cabello admitted she isn't a fan of long-term bleaching.
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello admitted she isn't a fan of long-term bleaching.

Cabello’s hair colorist, Nikki Lee, explained the transformation required three appointments. “Camila wanted a big moment for 2024, and what bigger moment than her going platinum blonde?"

But by December 2024, Cabello admitted she wasn’t in love with the look anymore. At Tribeca Festival during Art Basel Miami Beach, she said, "I did love being blonde in the beginning. In the beginning.”

image of The 'Shameless' hitmaker said it will take time to rebuild her hair's health.
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

The 'Shameless' hitmaker said it will take time to rebuild her hair’s health.

She candidly added, "But that s--- starts looking like rope real quick — like a horse is about to take a bite, like a salad. It starts drying."

Lee explained the limits of bleaching: "There's a three-shade maximum, so you can either go three shades lighter or three shades darker, and that's fine for your hair. Any more than that, you can't do for more than a few months. It fries it.”

Cabello reflected on the long-term damage, revealing, "It's going to take a long time to rebuild my beautiful, beautiful hair.”

