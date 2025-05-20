Camila Cabello Shows Some Skin as She Soaks Up the Sun on Getaway: Hot Photos
Camila Cabello is living her best life under the sun!
The “Havana” hitmaker made waves online after dropping a series of spicy snaps from her dreamy tropical vacation.
In one standout pic, the 28-year-old flaunted her toned legs in a short black dress, pairing it with a chic neck scarf as she lounged next to a book, a notebook and a pair of shades.
In another photo, she stretched out on a dock in a ruffled white romper, her glowing skin soaking up the sunlight as her wavy hair spilled around her.
And she wasn’t done turning up the heat — posing along the edge of a boat, the former Fifth Harmony member showed off her curves and bronzed glow in that same flirty white outfit, with the crystal-clear sea as her backdrop.
“mon chéri 🍓🌹🍷🍒,” she captioned the carousel.
Cabello’s sun-drenched photo dump comes just as she gears up for a big return to the stage.
Dropping a major hint to fans via Instagram Stories, she wrote, “guys, I miss you, I can’t wait for tour,” adding a crying emoji to tease what’s ahead.
The Cinderella star is kicking off her summer comeback, nearly seven years after her last live shows, in Marbella, Spain, on June 21 at the Starlite Occident Festival.
She’ll hit the stage next at the Alma Occident Festival in Barcelona and Madrid on June 24 and 25. Then, she’ll be off to Les Déferlantes Sud de France on June 28, before her first solo headlining stop in Paris.
After that, she’ll make her way through Amsterdam, Hamburg, London and Dublin — plus festival appearances in Finland, Poland and Brazil.
The “Bam Bam” singer also just announced new Asia tour dates, including a stop in Singapore. She’s set to perform at The Star Theatre on August 12, marking her first-ever show in the country.
While her last album C, XOXO didn’t quite hit the mark — only two tracks made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 and neither cracked the top 50 — Cabello said she’s staying true to herself when it comes to music-making.
“The most exciting art happens when people do new things,” she told Dork.
She also reflected on her massive hit “Havana,” sharing, “So many people didn’t believe in that song.”
“I was told it was too slow, it needed more drums, it sounded too Broadway,” she added.
But she trusted her instincts, and the song went on to become the anthem of summer 2017, racking up over two billion streams.
“I just really enjoy taking risks,” she said. “My music could easily become a business of, ‘This is what people want from you, so let’s do it over and over again.’ I’d probably strike gold every time, but the thought of that makes me feel anxious. I have tried to make radio-friendly pop records, but that’s just not me. The point of being creative is to stretch and grow.”