'Bombshell Pop Star Era': Camila Cabello Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting New Blonde Hair
Camila Cabello has entered a new era!
The "Señorita" singer, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 1, to debut her new blonde locks, leaving her devoted fans absolutely bewildered by the huge change.
"it's time >:)," Cabello penned alongside a video of herself posing in the mirror, showing off her new 'do as static music played in the background.
"Blonde bombshell pop star era incoming 🙌," one fan penned below the clip.
"I'm scared in the best way possible," another social media user said of the style changeup.
"WHAT IS HAPPENING?" a third person questioned.
"Those blonde bangs!" a fourth fan cheered.
The Cinderella actress' new look comes after a crazy year in her love life after she was recently spotted looking cozy with Drake and briefly reunited with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.
In December 2023, Cabello was seen with the chart-topping rapper, 37, during a trip to Turks and Caicos. "She was with a friend and he was only paying Camilla attention," an eyewitness claimed of the pair's interaction.
The alleged fling came months after the former Fifth Harmony member and the "Lost in Japan" vocalist, 25, briefly rekindled their two-year relationship in the spring after they were spotted making out at Coachella.
"Their relationship just ran its course," an insider said of the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" collaborators, who originally dated from July 2019 until November 2021.
"When they reunited, it felt really nostalgic, and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back,” another source added. "But after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place. When it comes down to it, they’re better friends than romantic partners."
Despite Cabello doing her best to move on, Mendes seemed to take their second split hard. "Shawn is very upset over the breakup," the source claimed. "He doesn’t like hearing that Camila’s dating. But he wants her to be happy… [and] will always cherish the memories."
The former power couple broke the hearts of their fans when they first announced the end of their relationship.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️," they penned in a joint statement in 2021. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn."