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Camille Grammer Blasts Ex-Husband Kelsey Grammer for Allegedly Forgetting Their Daughter's Birthday as She Calls Out His Parenting

camille grammer blasts kelsey over daughters birthday
Source: MEGA; @THEREALCAMILLE/INSTAGRAM

Camille Grammer called out ex Kelsey Grammer for forgetting their daughter Mason's 25th birthday.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

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Camille Grammer is calling out her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer after claiming he failed to contact their daughter, Mason, on her 25th birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 58, shared her frustration in an Instagram post on Monday, October 26, accusing the Frasier star of overlooking Mason's birthday on October 24. Alongside a throwback photo of Kelsey holding Mason as a baby, Camille expressed her disappointment over the alleged lack of contact.

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image of Camille Grammer accused her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, of failing to contact their daughter, Mason, on her 25th birthday.
Source: @THEREALCAMILLE/INSTAGRAM

Camille Grammer accused her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, of failing to contact their daughter, Mason, on her 25th birthday.

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“A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. Three days later, and still not a call or a text. 💔,” Camille wrote.

She also placed a clown emoji over her ex-husband's face in the photo, making her feelings about the situation clear.

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Source: @THEREALCAMILLE/INSTAGRAM
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'Disappointment Speaks Volumes'

image of The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum shared a throwback photo of Kelsey Grammer holding Mason as a baby.
Source: MEGA

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum shared a throwback photo of Kelsey Grammer holding Mason as a baby.

Camille continued her post by reflecting on what she believes a father should prioritize, regardless of his public reputation.

“You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off,” she continued. “Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most.”

The reality star also shared how the situation affected her as a mother.

“25 is a milestone birthday. Sometimes the silence is deafening, and the disappointment speaks volumes,” she added.

Camille's post included additional childhood photos of Mason, including a sweet beach snapshot of her smiling.

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Camille Also Addressed Kelsey's Wife

image of The former couple's divorce was finalized in February 2011, days before Kelsey Grammer married Kayte Walsh.
Source: MEGA

The former couple's divorce was finalized in February 2011, days before Kelsey Grammer married Kayte Walsh.

The criticism didn't stop with Kelsey. In the comments section of her post, Camille also addressed his current wife, Kayte Walsh, sharing her perspective on the family dynamic.

“A stepmother should want to encourage a healthy, loving relationship between a father and his daughter. Sadly, from my perspective, that hasn’t been Mason’s experience. Instead, she has felt increasingly excluded from her father’s life and home,” she ranted.

“No matter the adult relationships involved, a daughter deserves to feel welcomed, respected, and loved — not pushed to the sidelines. A 25th birthday should be a celebration of love, not another reminder of the distance between a father and his child,” Camille explained.

Camille shares two children with Kelsey — Mason and their son, Jude, 22.

Camille Reflected on Her Divorce From Kelsey

image of Camille Grammer previously described the emotional toll of the highly publicized split.
Source: MEGA

Camille Grammer previously described the emotional toll of the highly publicized split.

The latest family dispute comes months after Camille revisited the end of her 13-year marriage to Kelsey in May. During the discussion, she recalled receiving a message from the actor that left her deeply hurt.

"He sent me a text saying, 'I feel no remorse for what I am doing,'" Camille shared on the “Humble Brag” podcast. “And that was very harsh because I was very much in love with him and I believed he was very much in love with me. We did have very many good years in our marriage, and a lot of fun times."

Their separation played out publicly in 2010. Camille filed for divorce in July that year, and just weeks later, Kelsey confirmed that he was expecting a child with flight attendant Kayte. Their divorce was finalized in February 2011, only days before Kelsey married Kayte.

Camille also described how difficult it was to deal with the end of the marriage while facing public scrutiny. She recalled reaching out to Kelsey because she felt overwhelmed by the criticism surrounding their split.

"I remember calling him and saying, 'Get your bulldogs off of me,'" she recalled on the podcast.

"I felt like I was getting kicked from every angle and I wasn't getting a break," she said. "I couldn't come up for air. It's being thrown in the middle of the ocean without a life raft and drowning."

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