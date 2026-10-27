Camille Grammer Blasts Ex-Husband Kelsey Grammer for Allegedly Forgetting Their Daughter's Birthday as She Calls Out His Parenting

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @THEREALCAMILLE/INSTAGRAM Camille Grammer accused her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, of failing to contact their daughter, Mason, on her 25th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

“A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. Three days later, and still not a call or a text. 💔,” Camille wrote. She also placed a clown emoji over her ex-husband's face in the photo, making her feelings about the situation clear.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'Disappointment Speaks Volumes'

Source: MEGA The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum shared a throwback photo of Kelsey Grammer holding Mason as a baby.

Camille continued her post by reflecting on what she believes a father should prioritize, regardless of his public reputation. “You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off,” she continued. “Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most.” The reality star also shared how the situation affected her as a mother. “25 is a milestone birthday. Sometimes the silence is deafening, and the disappointment speaks volumes,” she added. Camille's post included additional childhood photos of Mason, including a sweet beach snapshot of her smiling.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Camille Also Addressed Kelsey's Wife

Source: MEGA The former couple's divorce was finalized in February 2011, days before Kelsey Grammer married Kayte Walsh.

The criticism didn't stop with Kelsey. In the comments section of her post, Camille also addressed his current wife, Kayte Walsh, sharing her perspective on the family dynamic. “A stepmother should want to encourage a healthy, loving relationship between a father and his daughter. Sadly, from my perspective, that hasn’t been Mason’s experience. Instead, she has felt increasingly excluded from her father’s life and home,” she ranted. “No matter the adult relationships involved, a daughter deserves to feel welcomed, respected, and loved — not pushed to the sidelines. A 25th birthday should be a celebration of love, not another reminder of the distance between a father and his child,” Camille explained. Camille shares two children with Kelsey — Mason and their son, Jude, 22.

Camille Reflected on Her Divorce From Kelsey

Source: MEGA Camille Grammer previously described the emotional toll of the highly publicized split.