Kelsey Grammer's Ex-Wife Camille Reveals 'Very Harsh' Text He Sent After Ending 13-Year Marriage
May 19 2026, Updated 9:10 a.m. ET
Camille Grammer is opening up about the painful final days of her marriage to Kelsey Grammer.
On the Monday, May 18, episode of the “Humble Brag” podcast, hosted by former Real Housewives stars Cynthia Bailey and Crystal Kung Minkoff, Camille looked back at the end of her 13-year marriage to the Frasier actor.
"He sent me a text saying, 'I feel no remorse for what I am doing,'" Camille shared. “And that was very harsh because I was very much in love with him and I believed he was very much in love with me. We did have very many good years in our marriage, and a lot of fun times."
After their split, the former couple focused on raising their two children — daughter Mason and son Jude — through what Camille described as “parallel parenting,” a setup designed to limit direct communication between them.
The breakup itself played out publicly. Camille filed for divorce in July 2010, and just weeks later, Kelsey confirmed he was expecting a child with flight attendant Kayte Walsh. Their divorce was finalized in February 2011, only days before Kelsey married Kayte.
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Camille said the aftermath of the split quickly became overwhelming, especially as she felt targeted online while dealing with the emotional fallout.
"I remember calling him and saying, 'Get your bulldogs off of me,'" she recalled on the podcast.
"I felt like I was getting kicked from every angle and I wasn't getting a break," she said. "I couldn't come up for air. It's being thrown in the middle of the ocean without a life raft and drowning."
Kelsey also has a daughter, Spencer, from his earlier marriage to Doreen Alderman, and later went on to marry Leigh-Anne Csuhany in 1992, though that union ended in annulment about a year later.
He also shares daughter Greer with stylist Barrie Buckner. Greer was just 4 years old when Kelsey left, and the two later reconnected when she was 16.
He is now married to Kayte, with whom he shares three children — Faith, Gabriel and James — and recently welcomed another son, Christopher, in 2025.
In his memoir, Kelsey reflected on a deeply tragic moment from their relationship involving the loss of one of their twins.
"We killed him. Our son. We killed our son so Faith might live. We wept as we watched his heart stop. Saw it. It is the greatest pain I have known," he wrote.
More recently, Grammer shared in a podcast appearance that his family has continued to grow.
“We just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids,” he said, adding, "It was like three days ago," while confirming baby Christopher had “just joined the family.”