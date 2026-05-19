Kelsey Grammer's Ex-Wife Camille Reveals 'Very Harsh' Text He Sent After Ending 13-Year Marriage

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Source: MEGA Camille Grammer opened up about the emotional end of her 13-year marriage to Kelsey Grammer.

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"He sent me a text saying, 'I feel no remorse for what I am doing,'" Camille shared. “And that was very harsh because I was very much in love with him and I believed he was very much in love with me. We did have very many good years in our marriage, and a lot of fun times."

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After their split, the former couple focused on raising their two children — daughter Mason and son Jude — through what Camille described as “parallel parenting,” a setup designed to limit direct communication between them.

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Source: MEGA The reality star revealed a text from Kelsey Grammer that read, 'I feel no remorse for what I am doing.'

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The breakup itself played out publicly. Camille filed for divorce in July 2010, and just weeks later, Kelsey confirmed he was expecting a child with flight attendant Kayte Walsh. Their divorce was finalized in February 2011, only days before Kelsey married Kayte.

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Camille said the aftermath of the split quickly became overwhelming, especially as she felt targeted online while dealing with the emotional fallout. "I remember calling him and saying, 'Get your bulldogs off of me,'" she recalled on the podcast. "I felt like I was getting kicked from every angle and I wasn't getting a break," she said. "I couldn't come up for air. It's being thrown in the middle of the ocean without a life raft and drowning."

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Source: MEGA The former couple shares two children and practices 'parallel parenting' to limit direct communication.

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Kelsey also has a daughter, Spencer, from his earlier marriage to Doreen Alderman, and later went on to marry Leigh-Anne Csuhany in 1992, though that union ended in annulment about a year later. He also shares daughter Greer with stylist Barrie Buckner. Greer was just 4 years old when Kelsey left, and the two later reconnected when she was 16.

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He is now married to Kayte, with whom he shares three children — Faith, Gabriel and James — and recently welcomed another son, Christopher, in 2025.

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Source: MEGA Camille Grammer described feeling overwhelmed and targeted after their public breakup in 2010.