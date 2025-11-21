Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden All Smiles Next to Reporter on Surprise Amtrak Run-In: Photo
Nov. 21 2025, Published 10:08 a.m. ET
Joe Biden had a rare, feel-good moment during a quiet Amtrak ride.
A reporter shared a now-viral snapshot after unexpectedly ending up next to the former president on an early morning train.
In the photo she posted, Biden sat warmly beside her, smiling as they clasped hands for the camera.
She also pointed out that the run-in happened on Biden’s birthday, which only made the whole encounter feel even more surprising.
One user chimed in that it was “kind of cool to see Biden still rides the train,” especially since the picture was shared by a journalist from a network that’s often tough on him.
The casual vibe kicked off new conversations about Biden’s longtime connection to Amtrak, something he leaned on heavily throughout his decades in public service. He’s spoken many times about the relationships he built during those trips between Wilmington and Washington, including the conductors who saw him through major moments in his life.
“Amtrak wasn’t just a way of getting home. It provided me, and I’m not joking, an entire other family. A community dedicated – professional and that who shared milestones in my life. And I’ve been allowed to share milestones in theirs. I’ve been to an awful lot of weddings and christenings, and unfortunately some burials as well. We’re family,” Biden said in 2021.
In May, Biden’s personal office confirmed his cancer has metastasized to his bones, revealing his prostate cancer carries a “Gleason score of 9.”
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement said.
Doctors found a small nodule during a routine physical, prompting further tests. Since then, Biden and his family have been “reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”
In October, his spokesperson shared that the 83-year-old is undergoing extensive treatment.
“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” the spokesperson said.
His radiation therapy is expected to continue for at least five weeks, while his hormone treatment has been administered in pill form — something he has already begun.
Back in May, after publicly acknowledging his diagnosis, Biden explained more about “a particular pill” prescribed for his “aggressive” cancer.
“It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one,” he said during a Memorial Day service in Delaware. “Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we’re working on everything. It’s moving along. So I feel good.”