Joe Biden Celebrates Milestone 80th Birthday Following Granddaughter Naomi Biden's Wedding Weekend
Great at 80!
President Joe Biden marked both a personal and historical milestone this past weekend, becoming the first United States Commander-in-Chief to reach the big 8-0 after celebrating his birthday on Sunday, November 20.
Biden celebrated the momentous occasion with a brunch hosted by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.
“A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love — and Joe’s favorite coconut cake!” the reigning FLOTUS wrote on social media, including a sweet snap of her hubby blowing out his birthday candles.
Beyond his low-key Washington, D.C. celebration, Former President Barack Obama also took to social media with a heartfelt birthday message for his longtime pal, political ally and two-time running mate.
“Happy birthday, @JoeBiden!” he wrote alongside a photo depicting the presidential pair chatting in the Oval Office. “There’s a lot to celebrate these days, and I couldn’t be more grateful that America has you sitting behind the desk.”
Yet the reigning POTUS’ milestone birthday wasn’t the only celebration occurring at the White House this weekend. On Saturday, November 19, First Granddaughter Naomi Biden — the eldest of Hunter Biden’s three daughters with first wife Kathleen Buhle — said “I Do” to her longtime love, Peter Neal, at the historic Washington, D.C. home.
Naomi, 28, and Neal, 25, tied the knot before roughly 250 guests on the White House’s South Lawn, the pair both sporting designs by American fashion icon Ralph Lauren throughout their roughly hour-long ceremony, which was followed by both a luncheon and later, a black-tie reception.
“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” Joe and Jill spilled of their newly-married granddaughter in a statement. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”
