Joe Biden Celebrates Milestone 80th Birthday Following Granddaughter Naomi Biden's Wedding Weekend

Great at 80!

President Joe Biden marked both a personal and historical milestone this past weekend, becoming the first United States Commander-in-Chief to reach the big 8-0 after celebrating his birthday on Sunday, November 20.

Biden celebrated the momentous occasion with a brunch hosted by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

“A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love — and Joe’s favorite coconut cake!” the reigning FLOTUS wrote on social media, including a sweet snap of her hubby blowing out his birthday candles.