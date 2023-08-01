Biden's story has been fact-checked by several publications, and in 2021, AP said the whole thing was not making sense.

AP reported: "The tale as Biden spins it is wrong. [The conductor] could not have had that conversation because he was already deceased by the time Biden logged 1.2 million miles on Air Force Two."

CNN also researched the conductor Angelo Negri. "Biden was friends with the Amtrak conductor at the center of the story, Angelo Negri. But Negri had been dead for more than a year – and had been retired for more than two decades – before the earliest moment they could conceivably have had the supposed conversation Biden keeps describing," the outlet said.