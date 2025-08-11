Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden Seen in Rare Spotting in Delaware: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden is living it up after his time in the White House. In a rare public sighting, the former president was seen in Delaware, smiling warmly for a photo inside a colorful ice cream shop, as the 82-year-old continues to battle cancer.

President Biden stopped by Double Dippers in Rehoboth Beach yesterday and grabbed a large waffle cone with vanilla soft serve.



Good to see him looking great and enjoying life. 🍦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rFPtQ4vLDM — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 10, 2025

Biden kept things relaxed in a navy polo with the top button undone, paired with light khaki shorts. A brown leather belt and a navy baseball cap embroidered with the presidential seal finished the look. “President Biden stopped by Double Dippers in Rehoboth Beach yesterday and grabbed a large waffle cone with vanilla soft serve. Good to see him looking great and enjoying life. 🍦🇺🇸,” the post’s caption read.

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section to chat about the outing. “I hope his treatment and recovery are going well. I would give anything to have him back as POTUS,” one person wrote, while another added, “Looks like Joe is in better shape and health.”

However, not everyone was feeling warm and fuzzy. “I thought this dude had cancer?” one user questioned. Others were less kind, with one posting, “Imagine being a Biden Fanboy 🤣🤣,” with another writing, “His one true skill… other than thieving.” One critic wrote, "'Looking great’😂🤣😂🤣😂. He’s struggling to keep his eyes open and smile at the same time!”

Source: MEGA The former president looked relaxed despite battling cancer.

The post comes after Biden’s personal office confirmed his cancer has metastasized to his bones. In a May 18 statement, his office revealed the former president’s prostate cancer carries a “Gleason score of 9." "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement said.

The diagnosis followed the discovery of a small nodule during a routine physical. Biden and his family have been “reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Source: MEGA Joe Biden's prostate cancer has spread to his bones.

After publicly sharing his latest diagnosis, Biden posted a photo via X with former First Lady Jill Biden. "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," his emotional statement read.

Source: MEGA Joe Biden had multiple cancer-related procedures in recent years.

This isn’t Joe's first cancer battle. Back in February 2023, while still in the White House, he had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said it was basal cell carcinoma and didn’t require further treatment. In 2021, he underwent a colonoscopy to remove a benign but potentially precancerous lesion from his colon.