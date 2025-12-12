Cancer-Stricken King Charles May Invite Prince Harry to Royal Family's 'Meaningful' Christmas Since It Could Be His 'Last': Insiders

Article continues below advertisement

The royal family may experience a Christmas miracle this year, as a royal expert believes it's possible that Prince Harry could reunite with his loved ones for the holiday, with an insider claiming it could be cancer-stricken King Charles' "last." Though Harry hasn't celebrated with his family in years since moving to America in 2020, 2025 is a bit different: Not only did the Spare author reunite with his dad in September, but the patriarch is still in the midst of battling cancer.



King Charles Wants 'Togetherness' for Christmas

Source: mega King Charles may invite Prince Harry to Christmas despite their past trouble due to the monarch's cancer battle.

"I doubt an invitation for Prince Harry would be off the table entirely should the king really want to be with his birth family," Amanda Matta spilled to a news outlet. "The idea that he wants this Christmas to be ‘extra special’ makes sense — not because it’s necessarily his last, but because he’s acutely aware of time and legacy," she continued, referring to another report about Charles' hopeful holiday plans. "For the royals, the unique blend of tradition and togetherness at Christmas acts as a reset button."



The Patriarch Has 'Left the Door Open Emotionally' When It Comes to Prince Harry

Source: mega Prince Harry hasn't joined his family's annual Christmas traditions in England for years.

"No one really knows the full extent of Charles’ health struggles, other than the fact that they are ongoing," Matta noted. "After such a turbulent year — with family rifts, Andrew’s removal of titles, and his own ongoing treatment, now dragging into its third year — understandably, he’d want to make this Christmas feel meaningful." While the patriarch "has always felt he’s left the door open emotionally," Harry's "tension" with Prince William remains unsolved.



A Reunion Could Also Backfire, Royal Author Claims

Source: mega Another royal expert felt the Sussexes joining the Christmas celebrations would cause too much 'publicity.'

On the other hand, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams disagreed, claiming Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids coming to England to celebrate "would be far too distracting." "In the hypothetical case that they appear, the publicity would drown out the festivities for the family. The festive season is an opportunity for the king to remind the nation and the Commonwealth of the important role the monarchy has played in soft-power diplomacy," he explained. "Despite receiving cancer treatment, the king has carried out state visits abroad."

Source: mega Harry previously admitted he doesn't 'know how much longer' Charles has amid his health woes.