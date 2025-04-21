Prince Harry 'Doesn't Know' King Charles' Cancer Prognosis as the 'Distance Between Them Is Greater Than Ever': Royal Experts
Though King Charles first announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, his estranged son, Prince Harry, is still reportedly in the dark about the details of his health woes.
The pair's relationship has been strained ever since the Duke of Sussex left the monarchy and escaped to America in 2020 — and though he was recently back in London for a legal battle, the family members didn't see each other.
On The Sun's "Royal Correspondent," expert Sarah Hewson commented on the rumors that the Spare author wants the patriarch to help him win his fight in court to get his paid security personnel reinstated when he's in his home country.
"There is absolutely no way that the King could be seen to be intervening in this at all. Even any innocuous comment that could have been interpreted in a way [may] find its way into evidence in the court by Prince Harry's barrister," Hewson explained of why Charles is staying away from the drama.
"The King can't have conversations with him. And we're learning that the distance between them is perhaps greater than ever," she noted.
Editor Matt Wilkinson believes the duo has "not spoken for months and months and months."
Hewson said the last time Harry and Charles saw each other was when the latter revealed his diagnosis, and that was just "one brief 30-minute meeting."
"And we're learning through sources close to Harry who've been speaking to People magazine, which is often their preferred outlet if they want to get a message out there, that Harry only found out about his father's recent visit to hospital through the media," she shared, "and that he doesn't know what his father's prognosis is."
GB News' royal guru Cameron Walker also touched on the likely reason as to why Charles, 76, hasn't communicated with his youngest son, 40, recently.
"The King sees it really as his duty as head of state that he should not get involved with the judicial system. And I think he may well have been advised that he probably shouldn't take his son's calls in case this court case is brought up, in case he's forced to say something to Prince Harry," Walker spilled.
He claimed Charles is also worried any "private conversations Harry has with his family members can end up being leaked to the press or published in a book."
"I think that is what's making the royal family and those close to them paranoid about talking to Prince Harry, particularly on [what] could be a fundamental constitutional issue such as this," he said.
