NEWS 'Super Funny' Candace Cameron Bure Has a 'Dirty' Sense of Humor Despite Sweetheart Persona, Cameron Mathison Reveals Source: MEGA Cameron Mathison reflected on his experience working alongside Candace Cameron Bure on 'Home Sweet Christmas.'

Candace Cameron Bure has some edge under her sweetheart persona. In a new interview, the Full House alum’s Home Sweet Christmas costar Cameron Mathison, 55, opened up about working alongside Bure, 48, on the recent film.

Source: MEGA Candace Cameron Bure 'did not ever miss a beat to give me a hard time on something,' Cameron Mathison said of working with the 'Full House' star.

"It was really, really lovely," he told the crowd while speaking at a Christmas Con panel. "I've known Candace, as you guys have, for a long time. I've known her personally but never actually got to do a movie with her and [we] talked about it for a long time." After spending time on set with Bure, Mathison said one aspect of the blonde beauty’s personality particularly surprised him.

"She's so funny and a little bit dirty," he spilled. "You'd never guess that. She did not ever miss a beat to give me a hard time on something super, super funny." Bure’s 2022's A Christmas... Present costar Marc Blucas was asked if he agreed with Mathison, to which he joked, "I was going to stay away from the 'dirty' part!"

Source: MEGA Cameron Mathison and Candace Cameron Bure played love interests in 'Home Sweet Christmas.'

The General Hospital star added, "She'd be right next to me, like, cracking jokes. I was like, 'Candace!' " Blucas then praised Bure and fellow panelists Jen Lilley and Danica McKellar for their amazing work as both actors and producers on the films.

"It's great to work with the boss," he explained of the women. "I can say, 'I don't think this scene is working, I don't like this moment,' and we don't have to go call someone else." The mother-of-three has starred in over 25 Christmas movies throughout her career and has been dubbed the "Queen of Christmas Movies.” The films often follow the protagonist, played by Bure, as she finds love during the holiday season.

Source: MEGA 'She'd be right next to me, like, cracking jokes. I was like, 'Candace!'' Cameron Mathison recalled of being on set with Candace Cameron Bure.

Bure and fellow star McKeller recently opened up about keeping their husbands comfortable — especially when it comes to smooching their on-screen lovers. “I don’t think it’s as comfortable for anybody – maybe if you’re an actor married to another actor – it’s just never comfortable to watch your spouse in the arms of someone, even though it’s a peck or a kiss or anything,” she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

McKellar confessed her hubby isn’t a fan of her romantic scenes either. The duo then admitted they both “fast-forward” through their kissing scenes or switch to a commercial break when they come up.

Source: MEGA Candace Cameron Bure said she fast-forwards through kissing scenes when watching her films with her husband.

McKeller shared another solution to the problem, saying, “When that part of the movie happens, I just kiss him.” Bure married former NHL player Valeri Bure in June 1996, and they share three kids: Natasha, Lev and Maxim. Meanwhile, McKellar shares 14-year-old son Draco with ex-husband Mike Verta and is now married to attorney Scott Sveslosky.