Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar 'Fast-Forward' Through Kissing Scenes to Spare Their Husbands

The pair's friendship began back in the '90s when a hilarious incident brought them together.

"I think it was Bop magazine... like, Teen Beat, all those kind of magazines... they used to throw parties and invite all the kids who were on TV shows at the time. We would all go, and then they would take a whole bunch of pictures, and then they would have content for their magazines. We would have fun and make friends with people," McKellar recounted in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment in 2023.

"And apparently she was dating [Growing Pains actor] Jeremy Miller at the time, and I didn't know it. And Jeremy asked me to be his girlfriend that night, and I said yes. I found out later that they were going out at the time. It was this whole big drama," she added.