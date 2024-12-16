Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar 'Fast-Forward' Through Kissing Scenes to Spare Their Husbands
Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar are all about keeping their husbands comfortable — especially when it comes to their on-screen romances!
The Full House alum, often dubbed the "Queen of Christmas Movies," has shared plenty of sweet on-screen kisses throughout her career, but Bure admitted they’re not always the easiest for her to handle.
“I don’t think it’s as comfortable for anybody – maybe if you’re an actor married to another actor – it’s just never comfortable to watch your spouse in the arms of someone, even though it’s a peck or a kiss or anything,” the Christmas Contest star said in an interview with Fox News Digital.
Her good friend McKellar agreed, revealing that her husband isn’t a fan of her romantic scenes either.
Both actresses confessed they have a simple solution: they “fast-forward” through the kissing moments or switch to a commercial break when they pop up.
For her part, the Crown for Christmas star has another trick up her sleeve.
“When that part of the movie happens, I just kiss him,” she said, which prompted Bure to laugh.
Bure married former NHL player Valeri Bure in June 1996, and they share three kids: Natasha, Lev and Maxim.
McKellar, who stars in Great American Family’s new movie A Cinderella Christmas Ball, shares 14-year-old son Draco with ex-husband Mike Verta. She is now married to attorney Scott Sveslosky, who has a son from a previous relationship.
The pair's friendship began back in the '90s when a hilarious incident brought them together.
"I think it was Bop magazine... like, Teen Beat, all those kind of magazines... they used to throw parties and invite all the kids who were on TV shows at the time. We would all go, and then they would take a whole bunch of pictures, and then they would have content for their magazines. We would have fun and make friends with people," McKellar recounted in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment in 2023.
"And apparently she was dating [Growing Pains actor] Jeremy Miller at the time, and I didn't know it. And Jeremy asked me to be his girlfriend that night, and I said yes. I found out later that they were going out at the time. It was this whole big drama," she added.
Although Bure and Miller's relationship wasn't confirmed publicly, the How I Met Your Mother star said Bure jokingly confronted her during Dancing With the Stars, in which both women competed in 2014.
"And that's when she told me that they had been dating. I was like, 'What?!'" McKellar said.
Their bond grew from there, and they started working together again.
"Candace, at that point, was already doing Hallmark Channel movies. And I have always suspected… because it was shortly after that that Hallmark called me for the first time, and I ended up doing 17 movies for that channel," McKellar recounted.
"And I've always thought, oh, they were they watching, because Candace was on, and then they went, 'Wait a minute, Danica fits this type of movie perfectly, too. Let's hire her,'" The Wonder Years star continued.
Both actresses made the move to Great American Family last year after leaving Hallmark. Bure also made headlines in 2022 when she was named Chief Creative Officer of the Great American Family Channel.
Bure even introduced McKellar to church — something that the Coming Home for Christmas star is grateful for.
"I don’t know how I did life before… I don’t know how I dealt with things," McKellar reflected. "There’s this peace that surpasses understanding."
She added, “I lead a stressful life… and having this relationship [with faith] is everything… I wish that joy for others… part of what I’m so excited about with Great American Family is that it’s all about faith, family, and country… we can help people to find that light.”