Candace Cameron Bure and Husband Valeri Are 'Finding the New Fun in Life' as They Embrace Being Empty Nesters
Though Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure have been married for 27 years, they are constantly evolving, especially as they navigate this new phase of having no kids around the house.
"I feel like my answers are always pretty boring because it's the things that we always hear, like communication, loving and honoring one another, or being respectful towards each other but also having fun," the Full House star, 47, said in a new interview.
"In 27 years, you have to keep dating. You have to keep laughing together. You have to keep the joy in the relationship," she continued. "And I think at this stage of my life, because we're kind of empty nesters, really, it's about finding the new fun in our life and the things that we're doing together or where we're going to go and meeting new people and new friends. And it … kind of never stops. It continues to evolve, and it's what keeps it healthy."
The pair, who got married in June 1996, share three kids: Natasha, Lev and Maxim, who have all embarked on their own journeys. Though they're on their own, the actress said she's not worried about them being independent.
"We cultivated those strong relationships as they were young and all throughout their years in their small youth and then teenage years," she explained. "And now that they're adults … now's the time where you get to be friends with your kids. And it's pretty awesome, but it's all in the foundation and the groundwork that we get to have this fruitful relationship as adults."
Natasha is gearing up to move from Los Angeles to Texas, and Candace couldn't be happier for her.
"You want to raise them up, and then you just watch them spread their wings and fly," the Switched for Christmas star said. "And it's exciting as a parent. I'm always encouraged to see what my kids are doing and how they love people and their friends and family, and all of that.
"It all comes down to the heart. As a parent, watching them and their hearts, more than the career aspects and all of that, even though those are all exciting things."
The couple always seem to have fun together. Case in point: ahead of the new year, the duo taped a silly video, which Candace posted to Instagram.
"Walking into 2024 like…Make your own catwalk 📸. New Years Eve at home with the Bure fam ✨," she wrote of the two having fun and posing for the camera.