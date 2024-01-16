Candace Cameron Bure and Husband Valeri Are 'Finding the New Fun in Life' as They Embrace Being Empty Nesters

Though Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure have been married for 27 years, they are constantly evolving, especially as they navigate this new phase of having no kids around the house.

"I feel like my answers are always pretty boring because it's the things that we always hear, like communication, loving and honoring one another, or being respectful towards each other but also having fun," the Full House star, 47, said in a new interview.