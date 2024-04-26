Candace Cameron Bure Says 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries 'Broke My Heart,' Reveals She Had a Positive Experience as a Child Star
Former child star Candace Cameron Bure admitted she had a "difficult" time watching the bombshell Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries.
Fortunately, the Full House alum — who didn't work for Nickelodeon — had a positive experience growing up in Hollywood.
"If you love it, it can be a wonderful industry," the mom-of-three, 48, insisted in a new interview. "You really need people around you to protect you that are looking out for your best interest and just be careful of everyone else's motives — cause they're not always your best interest."
The actress said the allegations made in the series "absolutely broke my heart. It made me so sad for the people that had such terrible experiences."
"Not only Drake Bell but the other kids on those shows who maybe weren't abused in a physical way but just had terrible experiences that it just ruined their self-image," Bure continued. "It was just horrible."
"It made me even extra grateful that that wasn't my experience. I did feel very protected by the people I was working with, along with my family," she noted.
In the docuseries, several children stars and TV staffers alleged Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider created a toxic work environment. They also claimed he acted inappropriately with employees and was misogynistic.
In addition, actors pointed out how he would often put sexual innuendos in the scripts of shows like Zoey 101.
Schneider, who no longer works for the brand, issued an apology after watching the documentary, but he denied some of the accusations made against him.
"Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," he stated.
"Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny — and only funny," Schneider explained. "Now, we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens and they're looking at them and they're saying, 'I don't think that's inappropriate for a kids' show.' And I have no problem with that... Let's cut those jokes out of the show."
Elsewhere in the program, Bell, 37, revealed he was sexually assaulted by dialogue coach Brian Peck. The 63-year-old eventually served 16 months in prison for his crimes.
