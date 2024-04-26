OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Candace Cameron Bure
OK LogoNEWS

Candace Cameron Bure Says 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries 'Broke My Heart,' Reveals She Had a Positive Experience as a Child Star

candace cameron quiet on set docuseries broke heart positive experience child star
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former child star Candace Cameron Bure admitted she had a "difficult" time watching the bombshell Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries.

Fortunately, the Full House alum — who didn't work for Nickelodeon — had a positive experience growing up in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement
candace cameron quiet on set docuseries broke heart positive experience child star
Source: mega

Candace Cameron Bure was saddened by the allegations made in the 'Quiet on Set' docuseries.

"If you love it, it can be a wonderful industry," the mom-of-three, 48, insisted in a new interview. "You really need people around you to protect you that are looking out for your best interest and just be careful of everyone else's motives — cause they're not always your best interest."

The actress said the allegations made in the series "absolutely broke my heart. It made me so sad for the people that had such terrible experiences."

Article continues below advertisement
candace cameron quiet on set docuseries broke heart positive experience child star
Source: mega

The TV star was on 'Full House' from 1987 to 1995.

Article continues below advertisement

"Not only Drake Bell but the other kids on those shows who maybe weren't abused in a physical way but just had terrible experiences that it just ruined their self-image," Bure continued. "It was just horrible."

"It made me even extra grateful that that wasn't my experience. I did feel very protected by the people I was working with, along with my family," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement
candace cameron quiet on set docuseries broke heart positive experience child star
Source: mega

Bure has three children.

Article continues below advertisement

In the docuseries, several children stars and TV staffers alleged Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider created a toxic work environment. They also claimed he acted inappropriately with employees and was misogynistic.

In addition, actors pointed out how he would often put sexual innuendos in the scripts of shows like Zoey 101.

MORE ON:
Candace Cameron Bure
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Schneider, who no longer works for the brand, issued an apology after watching the documentary, but he denied some of the accusations made against him.

"Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," he stated.

Article continues below advertisement
candace cameron quiet on set docuseries broke heart positive experience child star
Source: mega

Dan Schneider was accused of creating a toxic work environment at Nickelodeon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny — and only funny," Schneider explained. "Now, we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens and they're looking at them and they're saying, 'I don't think that's inappropriate for a kids' show.' And I have no problem with that... Let's cut those jokes out of the show."

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the program, Bell, 37, revealed he was sexually assaulted by dialogue coach Brian Peck. The 63-year-old eventually served 16 months in prison for his crimes.

E! News spoke with Bure.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.