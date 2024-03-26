'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Thanks Britney Spears for 'Validating' Her Horrible Experience With Nickelodeon After 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries Airs

"Wow I love that Britney Spears apologized multiple times to me and validated my experience and no one else has," Alexa, 31, tweeted. "Even in her book. She even told me to tell Nickelodeon to kiss my a--! To be honest Britney Spears was enough! I’m goooooood! love her."

In the four-part Max series, Alexa and several other Nickelodeon actors detailed their horrible work conditions, and she also called out Dan Schneider and others for including sexual innuendos in the script of a children's show.