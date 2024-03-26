'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Thanks Britney Spears for 'Validating' Her Horrible Experience With Nickelodeon After 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries Airs
Zoey 101 actress Alexa Nikolas is grateful for Britney Spears' support!
A few days after Nikolas appeared in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV — a docuseries in which young Nickelodeon actors and staff members claimed they were subjected to harassment and a toxic work environment – Nikolas gave a shout out to her costar Jamie Lynn Spears' older sister.
"Wow I love that Britney Spears apologized multiple times to me and validated my experience and no one else has," Alexa, 31, tweeted. "Even in her book. She even told me to tell Nickelodeon to kiss my a--! To be honest Britney Spears was enough! I’m goooooood! love her."
In the four-part Max series, Alexa and several other Nickelodeon actors detailed their horrible work conditions, and she also called out Dan Schneider and others for including sexual innuendos in the script of a children's show.
Alexa didn't comment on her feud with Jamie Lynn, 32, in the project – however, their tiff was detailed in the latter's 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, where the Sweet Magnolias star claimed her costar was spreading mean rumors about her.
Jamie Lynn said she was "humiliated" by the whispers, which according to Alexa, ultimately lead to the "Toxic" singer, 42, coming to the Zoey 101 set, locking all three of them in a closet and yelling at Alexa. The drama stopped after the pop star intervened, though in 2006, Alexa departed the show.
Alexa also aired out her own side of the story, claiming Jamie Lynn was "lying up a storm."
“I have no idea what is going on over there with her but I want absolute nothing to do with it. Typical move for a bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying," Alexa continued in her public reaction to Jamie Lynn's tale. "I responded to her and said ‘Please do not send me anything and please stop contacting me.'”
"She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that. One on one,” Nikolas wrote. “It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years."
In 2022, Britney made a public apology to Alexa for storming on set and threatening to end her career.
"My sister was literally like my daughter growing up. So I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!! I am so sorry for ever hurting your feelings !!!" she declared of her past behavior.