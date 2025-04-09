Candace Cameron Bure Wears Tiny Green Bikini While Spending 'Wonderful' Birthday With Her Husband: Photos

The Full House alum gave fans a peek at their tropical trip to Miami with a series of sunny snaps on Instagram. In one standout photo, Candace looked beach-ready as she relaxed in a tiny green bikini, lounging on top of Valeri while the two chilled out on a cozy beach bed.

The birthday trip comes not long after Candace opened up in an emotional moment about her past struggles with body image.

On Tuesday, April 8, she shared a clip from “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast,” where she reflected on how she used to view herself.

“I've whipped my body. I've spoken to it so harshly. So mean. And then God allowed my body to speak back,” the Growing Pains star said.

“And my body said back to me, ‘Have I not been the body that's carried you all the days of your life? Am I not your legs that allow you to walk? Am I not your arms that allow you to pick up and feed yourself? Why do you hurt me so badly, and why do you talk to me so badly, and why do you treat me this way?’” she continued. “And it was like this amazing revelation in my life. And the weirdest story out of the Bible, that God spoke to me about how mean I've been to my body.”