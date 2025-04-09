Candace Cameron Bure Wears Tiny Green Bikini While Spending 'Wonderful' Birthday With Her Husband: Photos
Candace Cameron Bure soaked up the sun and felt the love during her birthday getaway with husband Valeri Bure.
The Full House alum gave fans a peek at their tropical trip to Miami with a series of sunny snaps on Instagram. In one standout photo, Candace looked beach-ready as she relaxed in a tiny green bikini, lounging on top of Valeri while the two chilled out on a cozy beach bed.
Candace, who was all smiles, showed off her toned abs and sweetly held onto her husband’s knees.
“A wonderful birthday with my loves (missing @natashabure, but here in spirit)!!!❤️🥳 🏝️☀️#miami,” she captioned the photo carousel.
She also posted a romantic moment with Valeri dressed up for dinner — Candace rocked an animal-print wrap dress while Valeri sported a soft pink tuxedo jacket.
The birthday trip comes not long after Candace opened up in an emotional moment about her past struggles with body image.
On Tuesday, April 8, she shared a clip from “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast,” where she reflected on how she used to view herself.
“I've whipped my body. I've spoken to it so harshly. So mean. And then God allowed my body to speak back,” the Growing Pains star said.
“And my body said back to me, ‘Have I not been the body that's carried you all the days of your life? Am I not your legs that allow you to walk? Am I not your arms that allow you to pick up and feed yourself? Why do you hurt me so badly, and why do you talk to me so badly, and why do you treat me this way?’” she continued. “And it was like this amazing revelation in my life. And the weirdest story out of the Bible, that God spoke to me about how mean I've been to my body.”
In the caption alongside the podcast clip, she added, “I was so mean to myself… and looking back, it breaks my heart. Learning to speak with kindness to my body has been a journey, and I know I’m not alone in this.”
She followed it up with a supportive message for her followers, “To those who relate — I hope you can feel me giving you the biggest virtual hug right now. And I hope you’ll join me in showing ourselves the grace and love we truly deserve.❤️.”
Last year, Candace also revisited a tough moment from her Full House days.
In an episode of “Pod Meets World,” she shared how one of the show’s storylines mirrored her real-life insecurities.
'You're just like, ‘Is that all people see?’ ‘Do they just see my chubby cheeks?'" Candace added.
She explained how an episode featured her character D.J. Tanner crash-dieting before an event.
“Kimmy [Andrea Barber] and I were going to a pool party, and I didn’t want to put a bathing suit on. So, I did a crash diet to try to lose weight in a week so I wouldn’t feel bad about myself in a bathing suit, and then passed out at the gym,” the Hallmark star stated.
Candace said the writers actually asked for her and her parents’ blessing to tackle the topic.
“They actually talked to my mom and dad and they talked to me and said, ‘Would you feel comfortable if we wrote an episode like this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ But when you're in it and doing it, it feels a little awkward,” she vented.
At the time, she had gone through a noticeable transformation, adding, “I had lost, like, 20 lbs. from the end of one season to another. I came in losing 20 lbs., but they thought it was so great and they were like, ‘Oh, on the opening titles, why don't we have you on an exercise bike, like just to promote that?’”
Even now, that memory still sticks with her.
“I was always the chubby-cheeked girl, and a lot of people loved that I was. And I can look back and go, like, ‘I was just a normal, average girl.’ And you meet people and they're always like, ‘You're so much thinner in person.’ You're just like, ‘Is that all people see?’” Candace revealed.