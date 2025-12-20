Candace Owens Alleges Erika Kirk's Husband Charlie Sent Shocking 6-Word Text Message 1 Night Before He Was Killed

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens is raising eyebrows with a stunning claim about her meeting with Erika Kirk, the widow of the late conservative leader Charlie Kirk. Candace asserted that Erika revealed her husband had sent alarming texts warning of his impending death just one night before he was murdered.

Source: Candace Owens/Youtube Candace Owens claimed Erika Kirk shared alarming details about Charlie Kirk’s final messages.

Speaking on her podcast, Candace detailed the revelations stemming from what she intended to be a private conversation with Erika. “One of the first things that Erika did was she owned the lies, or rather I guess they would cage it as miscommunications, that were coming from various people at the company,” Candace said.

According to Candace, Erika told her that Charlie, like many others, communicated on platforms like Signal and Telegram. When he heard Candace mention those mediums, she stated, “They then went and looked and yes what I said was true. Andrew Kolvet received a message the night before and Dan Flood received a message… They clarified that the message that Dan Flood received said, ‘The left is going to kill me.’ So, I can’t confirm that one way or the other. I have to trust them on that because I did not see that concrete message.”

Source: MEGA Candace Owens said Charlie Kirk warned people he feared for his life the night before his death.

In a lengthy post on X, Candace described her encounter with Erika as “extremely productive,” noting that the meeting lasted over four hours. She expressed that they should have convened much earlier. Candace stated in her post, “We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent.”

Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did.

We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 16, 2025 Source: @RealCandaceO/X

She concluded her message by saying, “I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.”

Source: Candace Owens/Youtube The claims were discussed on Candace Owens’ podcast and later on social media.

Erika also weighed in on their meeting, commenting, “Had a very productive conversation with Candace. More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.” This meeting comes on the heels of a very public feud, ignited by Candace’s podcast episodes featuring conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie’s assassination, which drew an impassioned response from Erika.

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk confirmed the meeting but disputed conspiracy theories surrounding the case.

In a CBS News interview, Erika was asked about Candace’s assertion of a hidden plot related to Charlie’s death. With frustration, Erika replied, “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.” The ongoing dispute reached new heights when Candace challenged Erika, stating, “So, Erika would like me to stop lying, and I would like to honor that. Where am I lying? Because I would like to stop if you can tell me.”