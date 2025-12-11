Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer Tyler Robinson Caught Smiling During First In-Court Hearing: See Chilling Photos
Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:41 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson — the man accused of fatally shooting right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on September 10 — made his first in-court appearance.
On Thursday, December 11, Robinson was spotted at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, Utah, wearing a light blue collared shirt, khaki pants and a red, white and blue patterned tie.
Robinson was eerily caught smiling while sitting and talking to his legal team.
Tyler Robinson Appears in Court
According to a report, the hearing was about whether or not the case will be publicly accessible or filmed. The "first part" of the hearing was kept private from the public, while other portions of it will remain open.
As OK! reported, Robinson was charged on September 16 with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and violence committed in the presence of a child. He faces the death penalty.
The Suspected Shooter Wore a 'Suicide Smock' for His First Virtual Appearance
The suspected shooter's first court appearance was done virtually on September 22.
In footage from that hearing, he wore a "suicide smock" — a one-piece gown fastened together with velcro. Prisoners are typically made to wear the attire when they're on suicide watch, as the design makes it impossible for someone to try and harm themself.
Tyler Robinson Allegedly Confessed to the Murder in Texts
Robinson has not directly confessed to the shooting, though he allegedly did so in leaked text messages to his rumored lover and roommate, Lance Twiggs.
In legal documents, Robinson told Twiggs shortly after the shooting to look under his keyboard to find a note that allegedly read, "I had the chance to take Charlie Kirk out and I'm going to take it."
Twiggs asked Robinson, "you weren't the one who did it, right????"
"I am, I'm sorry," Robinson replied. "To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I die of old age. I'm sorry to involve you."
When asked "why" he pulled the trigger, Robinson responded, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out." Kirk had spoken out against transgender rights, and it's been said that Twiggs is transgender.
How Did Tyler Robinson Get Caught?
"If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence," he continued, referring to how he abandoned his gun in the woods near Utah Valley University's campus to escape after shooting Kirk in the neck while speaking at an event for his organization Turning Point USA. "Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it."
Hours after the assassination, authorities released footage of Robinson, with his parents recognizing him. The family then agreed to help him surrender peacefully.