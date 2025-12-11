Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer Tyler Robinson Caught Smiling During First In-Court Hearing: See Chilling Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson — the man accused of fatally shooting right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on September 10 — made his first in-court appearance. On Thursday, December 11, Robinson was spotted at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, Utah, wearing a light blue collared shirt, khaki pants and a red, white and blue patterned tie. Robinson was eerily caught smiling while sitting and talking to his legal team.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Appears in Court

Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE Tyler Robinson was seen smiling and talking to his lawyers while in court on Thursday, December 11.

According to a report, the hearing was about whether or not the case will be publicly accessible or filmed. The "first part" of the hearing was kept private from the public, while other portions of it will remain open. As OK! reported, Robinson was charged on September 16 with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and violence committed in the presence of a child. He faces the death penalty.

Article continues below advertisement

The Suspected Shooter Wore a 'Suicide Smock' for His First Virtual Appearance

Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE This marked the first time Charlie Kirk's suspected murderer appeared in person for a hearing.

The suspected shooter's first court appearance was done virtually on September 22. In footage from that hearing, he wore a "suicide smock" — a one-piece gown fastened together with velcro. Prisoners are typically made to wear the attire when they're on suicide watch, as the design makes it impossible for someone to try and harm themself.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Allegedly Confessed to the Murder in Texts

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Robinson has not yet entered a plea over the murder charges.

Robinson has not directly confessed to the shooting, though he allegedly did so in leaked text messages to his rumored lover and roommate, Lance Twiggs. In legal documents, Robinson told Twiggs shortly after the shooting to look under his keyboard to find a note that allegedly read, "I had the chance to take Charlie Kirk out and I'm going to take it." Twiggs asked Robinson, "you weren't the one who did it, right????"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: facebook Robinson allegedly texted his roommate that he shot Kirk because of the activist's 'hatred.'

"I am, I'm sorry," Robinson replied. "To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I die of old age. I'm sorry to involve you." When asked "why" he pulled the trigger, Robinson responded, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out." Kirk had spoken out against transgender rights, and it's been said that Twiggs is transgender.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Tyler Robinson Get Caught?

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram The conservative activist was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University.