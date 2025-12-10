Politics Candace Owens Declares Erika Kirk Should ‘Never’ Have Become Turning Point USA CEO 'Overnight' After Charlie's Death: 'Now You’re Not Just a Grieving Widow' Source: Fox News; mega; @candaceoshow/TikTok Candace Owens criticized Erika Kirk for taking on the role of CEO of her late husband's organization right after his assassination. Allie Fasanella Dec. 10 2025, Published 2:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Candace Owens doesn't think Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, should have filled his shoes directly following his death. "I think the mistake they [Turning Point USA] made..." Candace said, speaking about the late conservative activist's organization in a clip shared to her TikTok on Tuesday, December 9. "And I've said this on my podcast...she never should have become the CEO and chairman overnight."

@candaceoshow Erika Kirk Shouldn't Have Become CEO of TPUSA Overnight ♬ original sound - CANDACE Source: @candaceoshow/TikTok Candace Owens again spoke about Turning Point USA.

Everything Candace Owens Said About Erika Kirk

Source: @candaceoshow/TikTok Candace Owens laid into Turning Point USA on Tuesday, December 9.

The divisive political commentator went on, "Because now..when people have questions, you've got to answer them, right?" "Now you're not just a grieving widow...which there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother," she continued. "But you [Erika] very quickly decided you were equipped to be Charlie. Well guess what? That's gonna be a trial by fire." She added, "Charlie had to through it. It's painful. The public's gonna go through every layer of your life."

Candace Owens Compares Erika Kirk to School Shooting Survivor

Source: mega; Fox News Candace Owens compared Erika Kirk to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.

The controversial podcaster then compared Erika to David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, who went on to become a prominent gun control activist and served as a co-vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from February to June. "A school shooting is such a tragic event, and suddenly you have to listen to David Hogg. And you can't question David Hogg," she said. "But I've got effing questions for David Hogg. If you're now going to say I have to accept him as a political leader..I'm sorry this tragedy happened to you..It's fair for me to say, 'David Hogg, why are you on CNN?'"

Source: Fox News Candace Owens said Turning Point USA should have appointed an interim CEO after Charlie Kirk's death.

Candace's rant continued, "People are feeling like, 'hey it's not fair to ask her any questions because her husband just died.'" "They should have put in place an interim CEO..like that's what any company would do," she said, adding that they should have "given everyone time to grieve."

Source: mega Erika Kirk said she 'forgives' her husband's killer.