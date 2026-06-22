Candace Owens and Laura Loomer's Feud Explodes Over Charlie Kirk Text Messages

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Right-wing influencer Candace Owens leaked private text messages from the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on June 21 to prove he distrusted and feared her nemesis and fellow MAGA influencer, Laura Loomer. The leak is part of an ongoing, highly personal feud between the two conservative influencers, which intensified following Kirk's assassination in September 2025. On June 21, Owens shared screenshots of past conversations she claimed to have had with Kirk years before his death. The alleged messages showed the slain MAGA influencer expressing deep anxiety regarding Loomer's behavior. In those texts, the late Kirk allegedly wrote, “Btw, Laura texted me, I think she's manic. I haven't answered. I'm honestly scared of her,” and “I don't trust her. This doesn't make sense.” Owens dropped the chats to counter Loomer's narrative that she was a key, trusted figure in Kirk's inner circle, even suggesting in her posts that the MAGA loyalist "could be a fed.”

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Source: MEGA Candace Owens leaked alleged text messages between her and Charlie Kirk.

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To be extra clear, as you can see in this text, Charlie had you pegged as a manic depressive since 2019. Your behavior has not changed. You call people incessantly demanding to be let into their events, as you did with SAS. If people don’t play nice, you threaten and attack. This… https://t.co/WGBlhTKPck pic.twitter.com/6xfeCJqC25 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 21, 2026 Source: @RealCandaceO/X

“To be extra clear, as you can see in this text, Charlie had you pegged as a manic depressive since 2019. Your behavior has not changed. You call people incessantly demanding to be let into their events, as you did with SAS. If people don’t play nice, you threaten and attack. This is the only reason the Trump campaign deals with you — because you are genuinely recognized as a psychopath who will make up lies and become destructive if they do not,” Owens posted on X. “But you are now approaching new level of delusional by trying to write yourself in as a friend of Charlie’s after his horrific death, while you attack people like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly who were true friends and confidants. Sit down, SawFace. We’ve all had enough,” she blasted.

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Source: MEGA Candace Owens insisted Charlie Kirk and Laura Loomer 'never had a friendship.'

Owens then added more texts from Kirk saying, “She never had a friendship with Charlie. He always thought she was psycho. He was just one of the many people in politics she spams with her EXCLUSIVE personality disorder and RECEIPTS.” Loomer quickly fired back on social media to push back against Owens' claims, saying she "never claimed to be an advisor to Charlie and never claimed to be his close friend." To prove they had a professional relationship, Loomer released her own screenshots of messages from June 2025, claiming Kirk had invited her to TPUSA headquarters shortly before his death.

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Source: MEGA Laura Loomer claimed Charlie Kirk invited her to TPUSA headquarters prior to his death.

Loomer brushed off Kirk's alleged private insults, stating that she "doesn't care if Charlie spoke badly about me" and remains focused on defending Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. “It doesn’t matter to me if he talked s--t about me. In the weeks leading up to his death, he and his colleagues asked me for multiple favors, and I was happy to help. And even though he was a gatekeeper and said nasty things about me, I still defend his widow from abuse because it’s the right thing to do. Candace’s texts don’t prove anything aside from the fact that they enjoyed gatekeeping. Everyone knows that. Doesn’t impact my life at all. I have been honorable and true to myself and what I believe in. You don’t have to be someone’s best friend to defend their family if you see them being subjected to abuse,” Laura posted.

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was shot dead in September 2025.