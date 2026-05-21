Candace Owens Claims Erika Kirk Had a Scheduled Appointment to Update Charlie's Will Before His Assassination: 'Something Isn't Adding Up'
May 21 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
During a live-stream podcast broadcast on Wednesday, May 20, right-wing influencer Candace Owens claimed that slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was "about to update his will" right before his assassination in September 2025.
Owens has repeatedly suggested that "something isn't adding up" regarding the death of the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder. In her commentary, she cited the will appointment to imply hidden motives and unresolved questions involving the people closest to him, particularly his widow, Erika Kirk.
Candace has positioned this claim as part of an ongoing, highly publicized feud with Erika. Owens released a multi-part documentary series targeting her, titled The Bride of Charlie, which questioned Erika's background, finances and rapid appointment as the new CEO of TPUSA.
'That Is Remarkable Timing'
Candace's remarks about the will directly follow a Daily Mail report stating that Charlie had publicly named Erika as his organization's successor during an Aspen donor retreat months before his death. Candace scrutinized that report closely, claiming Erika "wanted his position" and pointing to the alleged will update to cast doubt on the official narrative.
“In the weeks following, uh ,Charlie's assassination, she shared with people that Charlie and she were due to sign updated end-of-life documents on September 15th. Let me say that again. Charlie and her had an appointment and a date to sign updated end-of-life documents on September 15th, the Monday after he died. That is remarkable timing,” she said.
Candace has faced intense criticism from fellow conservative figures for pushing unverified conspiracy theories. The FBI and local prosecutors have stated that the assassination was a straightforward case, charging 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, whose admitted motive was tied to ideological hatred. Law enforcement has found no evidence of a broader internal conspiracy or any connection to the family's financial or legal affairs.
Project Constitution, a right-wing political commentary channel operated by Maryland-based far-right activist Collin Scott Campbell, posted the allegations on X, calling it a “massive bombshell.”
- Erika Kirk Bombshell: Candace Owens Reveals Eyewitness' Claim Charlie's Widow Met With His Security Night Before Husband's Murder
- Candace Owens Fuels Conspiracy Theories About Pal Charlie Kirk's Assassination: 'The Feds Like to Play Games'
- Erika Kirk Reveals Late Husband Charlie's 'Socks Are Still on the Floor' Months After His Murder: 'That's How It'll Stay'
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Tyler Robinson Charged With Charlie Kirk's Assassination
“Candace just revealed something that changes everything. In the weeks after Charlie’s death, Erika Kirk told multiple people (Candace has confirmed this) that she and Charlie had an appointment set for Monday, September 15th — the very next business day after the assassination, to update his end-of-life documents. That includes changes to his will, life insurance beneficiaries, and more. He never made it to that meeting. The timing is beyond suspicious. In almost every murder case, the spouse is suspect #1 and money is motive #1. Yet this critical detail has barely been touched by investigators?” he asked.
He continued, saying, “Multiple sources have also told us Erika and Charlie were having serious marriage problems leading up to his death. The priest who came over and prayed right before the assassination? Erika claimed it was because a 'leftist witch' put a spell on him … but sources say the real reason was to pray over their troubled marriage. Was Charlie about to remove Erika from his will or change the beneficiaries? This is a massive red flag that demands real answers. We need a proper, honest investigation — not this theater we’re getting.”
Shortly after Kirk's death, viral TikTok and Facebook videos alleged that Erika had filed for divorce two days before the shooting. Fact-checks disproved these claims, confirming that no such legal documentation exists.
In early 2026, a separate rumor circulated claiming Charlie had written Erika out of his will due to an alleged affair.
As documented by Snopes, this rumor originated from a self-described internet satire account and has no basis in reality.