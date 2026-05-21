Politics Candace Owens Claims Erika Kirk Had a Scheduled Appointment to Update Charlie's Will Before His Assassination: 'Something Isn't Adding Up' Source: @candaceowens/Youtube; MEGA Candace Owens ignited a feud with Erika Kirk after questioning the widow's intentions following Charlie Kirk's murder. Lesley Abravanel May 21 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a live-stream podcast broadcast on Wednesday, May 20, right-wing influencer Candace Owens claimed that slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was "about to update his will" right before his assassination in September 2025. Owens has repeatedly suggested that "something isn't adding up" regarding the death of the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder. In her commentary, she cited the will appointment to imply hidden motives and unresolved questions involving the people closest to him, particularly his widow, Erika Kirk. Candace has positioned this claim as part of an ongoing, highly publicized feud with Erika. Owens released a multi-part documentary series targeting her, titled The Bride of Charlie, which questioned Erika's background, finances and rapid appointment as the new CEO of TPUSA.

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'That Is Remarkable Timing'

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk took over her late husband Charlie Kirk's role as the CEO of TPUSA after he was killed.

Candace's remarks about the will directly follow a Daily Mail report stating that Charlie had publicly named Erika as his organization's successor during an Aspen donor retreat months before his death. Candace scrutinized that report closely, claiming Erika "wanted his position" and pointing to the alleged will update to cast doubt on the official narrative. “In the weeks following, uh ,Charlie's assassination, she shared with people that Charlie and she were due to sign updated end-of-life documents on September 15th. Let me say that again. Charlie and her had an appointment and a date to sign updated end-of-life documents on September 15th, the Monday after he died. That is remarkable timing,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Erika Kirk has spent little time out of the spotlight in the months since her husband Charlie's murder.

Candace has faced intense criticism from fellow conservative figures for pushing unverified conspiracy theories. The FBI and local prosecutors have stated that the assassination was a straightforward case, charging 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, whose admitted motive was tied to ideological hatred. Law enforcement has found no evidence of a broader internal conspiracy or any connection to the family's financial or legal affairs. Project Constitution, a right-wing political commentary channel operated by Maryland-based far-right activist Collin Scott Campbell, posted the allegations on X, calling it a “massive bombshell.”

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Tyler Robinson Charged With Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson is accused of being the assassin who shot Charlie Kirk dead in the neck.

“Candace just revealed something that changes everything. In the weeks after Charlie’s death, Erika Kirk told multiple people (Candace has confirmed this) that she and Charlie had an appointment set for Monday, September 15th — the very next business day after the assassination, to update his end-of-life documents. That includes changes to his will, life insurance beneficiaries, and more. He never made it to that meeting. The timing is beyond suspicious. In almost every murder case, the spouse is suspect #1 and money is motive #1. Yet this critical detail has barely been touched by investigators?” he asked. He continued, saying, “Multiple sources have also told us Erika and Charlie were having serious marriage problems leading up to his death. The priest who came over and prayed right before the assassination? Erika claimed it was because a 'leftist witch' put a spell on him … but sources say the real reason was to pray over their troubled marriage. Was Charlie about to remove Erika from his will or change the beneficiaries? This is a massive red flag that demands real answers. We need a proper, honest investigation — not this theater we’re getting.”

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was killed while speaking at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in September 2025.