Politics Candace Owens Accuses Laura Loomer of 'Going Through a Psychiatric Episode' Amid Unhinged Feud: 'I’m Genuinely Trying to Help You' Source: MEGA Candace Owens clapped back after Laura Loomer called her a 'modern-day cult leader.' Lesley Abravanel June 5 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Right-wing influencer Candace Owens accused so-called "MAGA Whisperer" Laura Loomer of suffering from a "psychiatric episode" and experiencing mental health struggles during their highly publicized, scorched-earth feud. The bitter conflict has escalated into deeply personal attacks, including Owens ridiculing Loomer's mental well-being and Loomer branding Owens a "modern-day cult leader.” The public fallout escalated following Owens' surprisingly amicable interview with Hunter Biden. Loomer publicly questioned the timing of the interview, constructing a theory that Owens was "cozying up to the Biden family. Loomer alleged that Owens was seeking political cover or favorable treatment from a Delaware judge ahead of an upcoming motion-to-dismiss hearing. This legal hearing stems from a high-profile defamation lawsuit filed against Owens by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, over conspiracy theories Owens promoted about the French First Lady. Owens rejected the claims on X, leading to a series of highly personal exchanges between the two, including attacks on each other's families, physical appearances, and past controversies.

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Source: MEGA;@reallauraloomer/INSTAGRAM Candace Owens accused Laura Loomer of being mentally unwell amid their unhinged feud.

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I’m genuinely trying to help you, @LauraLoomer. You are having a psychiatric episode. A few weeks ago you truly believed you had uncovered me hiding wealth (in a most basic trust structure) from the French government. You also truly believed you discovered my husband and I living… pic.twitter.com/paEixp9QjO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 4, 2026 Source: @RealCandaceO

Owens challenged the validity of the allegations by questioning Loomer's cognitive capabilities and utilizing harsh metaphors to describe her public behavior. Reports from her family and federal records indicate that Loomer was previously placed under involuntary psychiatric holds by her father, who has publicly denied these allegations. These mental health adjudications led to a federal firearm prohibition, which blocks her from legally owning or purchasing a gun. The psychiatric holds — which some of Loomer's family stated were necessary due to suicide attempts and emotional volatility — surfaced publicly during political disputes over her federal background checks. She has disputed the characterization of these events, frequently describing the claims as political persecution. Federal courts have subsequently upheld the firearm restriction.

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'You Are Having a Psychiatric Episode'

Source: MEGA 'I’m genuinely trying to help you,' Candace Owens claimed.

Owens doubled down on Loomers’ mental health in a long post on X, accompanied by a screenshot detailing “common types of bipolar delusions,” saying, “I’m genuinely trying to help you, @LauraLoomer. You are having a psychiatric episode. A few weeks ago, you truly believed you had uncovered me as someone hiding wealth (in a most basic trust structure) from the French government. You also truly believed you discovered my husband and I living in separate homes. The following week, you truly believed that I was fleeing (with my husband) to the Vatican in Italy to run from the FBI’s office investigation into the SPLC, which you claimed had funded me. You similarly believed I was coordinating with the Pope against Trump alongside other podcasters.” Conspiracy theorist Loomer made these claims on her podcast, "America Unfiltered," where she linked Owens and other figures to the Pope in an alleged plot against the president.

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Source: MEGA Candace Owens claimed Donald Trump's advisors are 'terrified' of Laura Loomer's 'obsession' with the president.

Owens continued, saying, “You now have pivoted to a new frantic belief that you have uncovered a plot which involves me being funded by Russia, and which includes secret meetings (in Italy) with [Russian philosopher and Russian ultra-nationalist] Alexander Dugin and special access to the Kremlin. Despite evidence that you have been comically wrong about literally everything, you continue to publicly applaud yourself because grandiose delusions of self often accompany these episodes. This is textbook stuff. I know you truly believe you are helping the President and that he loves you, but you are not, and he does not. His advisors are terrified of your obsession, and you really need to step away and address your underlying psychiatric needs.” President Donald Trump has openly expressed his appreciation for Loomer, calling her a "very good patriot" and a "free spirit." However, the exact nature of their relationship is frequently debated.

Source: @LauraLoomer/youtube Laura Loomer's father denied reports he placed his daughter under involuntary psychiatric holds.