Listen: Candace Owens Releases Shocking Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Ex Ray J A 'Sick Human Being'

"She's calling Whitney Houston a crackhead and she's yelling at Ray J … It is the opposite version of the Kim Kardashian that your kids have been following," the author said, adding that the voicemail landed in her lap, and it depicts the reality star in a different light than "the sweet little Kim K that she presents today."

Owens said she has always wanted to share the audio recording. "I think you're honestly a sick human being," the Skims founder allegedly said on the call.