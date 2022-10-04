Kim Kardashian 'Utterly Disgusted' By Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Photo With Controversial Candace Owens

Kanye West caused quite the stir when he wore a shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" to his Yeezy event, but it wasn't his outfit that had Kim Kardashian up in arms.

“Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention," an insider spilled to a publication after Ye displayed his controversial shirt at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 3. "She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many."