Kanye West Slammed For Wearing 'White Lives Matter' Shirt To Yeezy Fashion Show: 'Needs To Face The Consequences'

By:

Oct. 3 2022, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Ye's show in Paris, France, on Monday, October 3 — but he pissed people off in the process when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to the event.

During the event, the controversial star, who wore a long-sleeve shirt and shiny flip-flops, talked to the crowd about a slew of topics, including Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery, his former manager Scooter Braun and addressed his fallout with Gap.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he told the crowd, Radar reported. “You can’t manage me.”

West also gave a shout-out to his ex Irina Shayk, in addition to Naomi Campbell, and Anna Wintour.

Naturally, social media was less than pleased with the rapper.

One person wrote, "Kanye is an asshole and nobody to take seriously. He is trying to live out his fantasy of being a republican white man means he no longer holds a voice for us and we treat him as such. Nobody is going to see anything differently, white lives matter is a racist rebuttal to BLM..." while another added, "This man Kanye is wearing a white lives matter shirt I can’t defend him on this one, he needs to face the consequences for this one."

"Why tf would you have a Black woman wearing a tee that says 'WHITE LIVES MATTER,'" a third person fumed. "You’re being contrarian, and doing it to provoke & aggravate; not to be artistic and creative."

"Idk about that White Lives Matter gear bruh don’t know what y’all were thinking on that one," a fourth person chimed in.

But some social media users defended West, 45. "IF KANYE SAYS WHITE LIVES MATTER THEN I SAY WHITE LIVES MATTER," one fan exclaimed, while a second person added, "Running to get my white lives matter shirt."

