'White Lives Matter' Shirts, Kim Kardashian & More: All The Bombshell Revelations From Kanye West's Explosive Interview

Miss the old Kanye?

Kanye West's rage against society doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. The rapper's "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week caused immense backlash from A-list celebrities, some of which included his estranged family members.

The 45-year-old then decided to summarize all of his recent revelations via a bombshell interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

Beside briefly mentioning a potential presidential campaign run in 2024, West criticized his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The intense chat during the Thursday, October 6, episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight was more than just an attempt for the fashion designer to speak his mind about his controversial and offensive runway wardrobe choice.

West added more fuel to his fire when he touched upon Lizzo's body image, criticized Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson — who he targeted after she called his "White Lives Matter" shirts "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous" — and rehashed his issue over Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.

Keep scrolling to read every shocking claim West made during his latest public discussion.