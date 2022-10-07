'White Lives Matter' Shirts, Kim Kardashian & More: All The Bombshell Revelations From Kanye West's Explosive Interview
Miss the old Kanye?
Kanye West's rage against society doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. The rapper's "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week caused immense backlash from A-list celebrities, some of which included his estranged family members.
The 45-year-old then decided to summarize all of his recent revelations via a bombshell interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
Beside briefly mentioning a potential presidential campaign run in 2024, West criticized his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The intense chat during the Thursday, October 6, episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight was more than just an attempt for the fashion designer to speak his mind about his controversial and offensive runway wardrobe choice.
West added more fuel to his fire when he touched upon Lizzo's body image, criticized Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson — who he targeted after she called his "White Lives Matter" shirts "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous" — and rehashed his issue over Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.
Keep scrolling to read every shocking claim West made during his latest public discussion.
Kanye Insists The Industry Is Pimping Kim K Out
The Yeezy creator called out the entertainment industry for pushing Kardashian to use her body to promote her brand.
"Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her a** out while she's a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four black children, and this is how fashion, how they want to present her," West stated.
Kanye Admits He Has A Crush On Kylie Jenner's Best Friend
In addition to his spam of Instagram accusations, West used the social media platform to admit who secretly has his heart.
“THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS,” wrote the rapper regarding his ex-sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.
He also made incorrect claims he "got" Balenciaga’s VIP and couture relations director, Johan Fleury, to “sneak” the bombshell into the audience of the fashion show — but no one really believed there was any truth behind it.
The 25-year-old took to Instagram two days later to confirm she was invited as a guest but shut down West's absurd statements.
“A dream is an understatement .. thank you @balenciaga for having me. THE MUD SHOW @demna 🖤,” wrote Karanikolaou alongside a stunning professional picture of her taken moments before the event.
Kanye Dubs Gigi Hadid A 'Privileged Karen'
As OK! previously reported, an Instagram battle between Gigi Hadid and West began after the supermodel jumped to the defense of Karefa-Johnson — who was the first person to ignite the "Dark Fantasy" vocalist's social media frenzy.
“I'm not finna [sic] get ran over by Hollywood again,” the award-winning artist captioned a screenshot of one of Hadid's recent comments. “Gigi you a privileged Karen."
“You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth,” he continued. “You’re a zombie. You speak up here but didn’t speak up when my child was kidnapped on her birthday.”
Kanye West Calls Out 'Demonic Bots' Who Criticize Lizzo's Weight
After Hadid called West a "disgraceful bully" due to him virtually attacking Karefa-Johnson, the "Flashing Lights" rapper began to compare such revelations to other individuals within the industry.
"They had the idea that Ye was bullying… a 'body goals Black woman.' Now let's talk about [Karefa-Johnson] and my good friend Lizzo," West began. "Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine, Harley Pasternak."
"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it's actually unhealthy," he continued, adding, "Let’s get aside from the fact whether it's fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own."
"It's actually clinically unhealthy," West concluded. "For people to promote that, it's demonic… It’s a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can."
Kanye Explains Why He Wore 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirts To Paris Fashion Week
West used the interview to explain his personal reasoning behind his wardrobe choice for Paris Fashion Week.
"I do certain things from a feeling. I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, connection with God and just brilliance," he stated as he compared his recent hate to that received by former olympic ice-skater Tonya Harding.
"We are in a battle with the media. The majority of the media has a godless agenda… [But] what I was saying [with] the comparison of Tonya Harding about the White Lives Matter [shirt], my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther and he put a text to me today, he said 'White lives matter, hahahaha,'" West continued. "I said, 'I thought it was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' And he said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.'"
Kanye West Revealed He Was Accused Of Stalking Kim K & Pete Davidson
The father-of-four brought up the past when he resurfaced accusations of 'stalking' his ex-wife while she was in a new relationship.
"The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend [Davidson], because I bought the house next door to see my children."