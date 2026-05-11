Politics 'Tone-Deaf' Erika Kirk Faces Backlash for Honorary Degree After Husband Called College a 'Scam' Source: MEGA Erika Kirk was torched for taking an honorary college degree despite late husband Charlie's insistence that college was a 'scam.' Lesley Abravanel May 11 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of its founder, Charlie Kirk, was vilified for receiving an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from Hillsdale College during its commencement on Saturday, May 9. She accepted the degree for herself and a posthumous one for her late husband, who was assassinated in September 2025. The move has drawn widespread accusations of hypocrisy from critics who highlight the stark contrast between accepting prestigious academic honors and the Kirk family's long-standing public stance against higher education. Charlie was a vocal critic of traditional higher education, often calling it a "scam" that "bankrupts and brainwashes" America's youth. He authored the 2022 book The College Scam and frequently urged students to skip college in favor of trade schools or apprenticeships.

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Source: MEGA Erika Kirk was called 'tone-deaf' for her remarks.

Critics on social media and news outlets have branded the acceptance as "tone-deaf" and "hypocritical," noting that Charlie spent years telling students their degrees were worthless. Some pointed out the irony of a college dropout and his widow receiving "meaningless" honorary doctorates from the very system they sought to dismantle. “Girl, your husband wanted to dismantle colleges and called them scams. Zero effort put in and they gave you a degree lmao, I feel bad for every graduate from that college, their degrees are worthless now,” blasted one critic.

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Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk died in September 2025.

“They just made doctorates meaningless; absolutely meaningless. Unlike Erika, ppl have actually taken and completed all the free courses your school offers. Do they all get honorary doctorates?” another wondered. Another pointed out, “Her husband said college was a scam, yet here she is, can’t pass up an opportunity to stand in the spotlight – even as a hypocrite.” Erika defended the association, stating that her husband viewed Hillsdale College as "not normal" and distinct from other institutions.

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Source: MEGA Hillsdale College is widely recognized as a major hub for American conservatism.

She revealed that despite his public criticism of "liberal" colleges, he was "obsessed" with Hillsdale’s curriculum, completing 16 to 31 free online certificate courses from the school during his life. Hillsdale College is widely recognized as a major hub for American conservatism, known for its refusal to accept any federal or state funding to maintain complete independence from government regulations. While the college itself prefers the label "conservative" as a commitment to "conserving" the American founding and Western tradition, it has been increasingly described as dangerously right-wing by critics due to its deep ties to Republican politics and active role in national culture war issues. Its official mission focuses on "the pursuit of truth and defending liberty," rooted in the Western heritage, the U.S. Constitution, and Christian faith.

Source: MEGA Erika also served as the keynote speaker for the Class of 2026.