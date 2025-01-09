Candace Owens Claims 'Brat' Blake Lively Will Lose Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni: She's 'Not a Good Person'

Conservative figurehead Candace Owens , who is known for sharing her two cents on most topics, gave her opinion on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama — and it’s safe to say she is not a fan of the actress!

“Blake Lively is not a good person,” Owens stated on the January 8 episode of her Candace YouTube show. “Do not let [the lawsuit] distract you from the fact that she is not a kind person. She’s a modern feminist.”

Asserting she believes Lively may be the one behind the smear campaign of Baldoni, Owens questioned why Lively didn’t “file a lawsuit” but rather “went to a civil rights thing” and “gave it to The New York Times.” “Was this just a way to salvage her reputation?” Owens inquired.