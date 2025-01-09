Candace Owens Claims 'Brat' Blake Lively Will Lose Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni: She's 'Not a Good Person'
Conservative figurehead Candace Owens, who is known for sharing her two cents on most topics, gave her opinion on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama — and it’s safe to say she is not a fan of the actress!
“Blake Lively is not a good person,” Owens stated on the January 8 episode of her Candace YouTube show. “Do not let [the lawsuit] distract you from the fact that she is not a kind person. She’s a modern feminist.”
Asserting she believes Lively may be the one behind the smear campaign of Baldoni, Owens questioned why Lively didn’t “file a lawsuit” but rather “went to a civil rights thing” and “gave it to The New York Times.” “Was this just a way to salvage her reputation?” Owens inquired.
Owens went on to reveal a personal memory she had of Lively from when she was an intern at Glamour, reminiscing her editor said the “most difficult” and “rudest” person she ever "worked with” was Lively. “People know this behind the scenes,” Owens elaborated. “She’s a bit of a brat.”
Calling Lively’s actions in playing the victim “modern feminism on steroids,” she continued lambasting her as “remarkably unlikeable.” Aside from criticizing her, Owens also had something to say about Amber Heard’s support of Lively.
“Amber Heard returned and gave a statement,” Owens shared. “I think after allegedly pooping on Johnny Depp’s bed, she should sit this one down.” Owens concluded with stating she believes Baldoni will win the lawsuit, as her “money is on Blake Lively being wrong.”
In December 2024, it was revealed Lively had filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar for sexual harassment. Baldoni then turned around and sued The New York Times for their article discussing Lively’s allegations against him.
Since the lawsuits were filed, their lawyers have been going back and forth, which has garnered a slew of media attention. While many initially threw support behind Lively, some have started to speak out against her.
As OK! previously reported, a former intern for FUSE detailed how Lively made her cry back in the day.
Calling Lively “terrible,” TikTok star @coolmomjamie claimed Lively had been “unprofessional” and treated her “like a fan” when she appeared on the network to promote The Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants.
Explaining she “has a pattern of flipping the narrative, playing the victim, and then leveraging her status to actually bully and mistreat other people,” Jamie asserted Lively “is the problem.”