Candace Owens Suggests 'Unhinged' Ryan Reynolds Started 'It Ends With Us' Drama Between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

Split photos of Candace Owens, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.
Source: @candaceowens/youtube;MEGA

Candace Owens said she received

By:

Jan. 24 2025, Updated 5:31 p.m. ET

Candace Owens theorized that Ryan Reynolds was responsible for the ongoing legal battles between It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni and actress Blake Lively.

On Friday, January 24, the conservative political commentator said she got a tip implicating the Deadpool star from a source who claimed they worked on the film.

candace owens ryan reynolds started drama justin baldoni blake lively
Source: @candaceowens/youtube

Candace Owens wrote about the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama via Instagram January 24.

"Lately everyone is bashing Blake Lively, but apparently the true villain in this saga is … Ryan Reynolds," Owens wrote in a recent post shared to her Instagram Stories.

She said the source told her "everything started" after the 48-year-old actor "decided to stroll onto the movie set one day and review the dailies" and allegedly saw something in the footage that "set him off."

candace owens ryan reynolds started drama justin baldoni blake lively
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in 2012.

"This person claims (and I cannot verify) that the production assistants then overhead Ryan and Blake having an argument in her trailer," Owens added before sharing her theory on what happened. "My opinion. Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and married women who are almost a decade younger than him."

"I think Ryan Reynolds is unhinged," she said later in the social media updates. "I think Blake was fine with everything in the movie she signed on for (hence not requesting an intimacy coordinator) and then all that changed the day her husband showed up to set and allegedly blew a fuse."

Candace Owens

candace owens ryan reynolds started drama justin baldoni blake lively
Source: @candaceowens/youtube

Candace Owens called Ryan Reynolds 'insecure' in her Instagram Stories.

This comes after Baldoni's attorney accused Reynolds of mocking his client in a deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine.

He claimed there was "no question" that the character "Nicepool" was related to the It Ends With Us director. The character sported a man bun, a hairstyle Baldoni wore for years, and made comments about feminism and podcasting that some social media users also connected to Baldoni.

justin baldoni feels blake lively ryan reynolds request stop lawyer unfair
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds was accused of making fun of Justin Baldoni in 'Deadpool and Wolverine.'

"If your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni. You don’t make fun of the situation. You take it very seriously," he said at the time. "You file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process. What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke. Again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue."

