Candace Owens Suggests 'Unhinged' Ryan Reynolds Started 'It Ends With Us' Drama Between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

"This person claims (and I cannot verify) that the production assistants then overhead Ryan and Blake having an argument in her trailer," Owens added before sharing her theory on what happened. "My opinion. Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and married women who are almost a decade younger than him."

"I think Ryan Reynolds is unhinged," she said later in the social media updates. "I think Blake was fine with everything in the movie she signed on for (hence not requesting an intimacy coordinator) and then all that changed the day her husband showed up to set and allegedly blew a fuse."