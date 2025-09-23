Candace Owens Is 'Coming' for Brigitte Macron's 'Medical Records' as She Demands She Take Invasive Exam Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens is requesting Brigitte Macron undergo a medical exam amid their ongoing legal battle. After insisting Macron was born a man before transitioning to a woman, she and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, filed a lawsuit against her.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Says They're 'Coming' for Brigitte Macron's Medical Records

Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram Candace Owens said she's going to 'demand Brigitte sit down for an exam with an independent doctor.'

"We're going to demand Brigitte sit down for an exam with an independent doctor,” Candace shared on September 22. “We're coming for her medical records." As OK! reported, Brigitte is planning to present scientific and photographic evidence to a U.S. court to prove she’s a woman. Tom Clare, a lawyer representing Emmanuel and Brigitte, spoke out on the BBC’s “Fame Under Fire” podcast to share there will be “expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron's Lawyers Speak Out

Source: MEGA Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron's attorney shared it was 'incredibly upsetting' they have to put 'proof forward.'

Tom did not go into specifics of what the testimony will be, but detailed it will include pictures of Brigitte when she was pregnant with her children. He insisted both Emmanuel and Brigitte are ready to show “both generically and specifically” that the allegations made about Brigitte are not true. “It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward,” he said. “It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she’s willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Emmanuel Macron Sued Candace Owens to Defend His 'Honor'

Source: MEGA Emmanuel Macron revealed they were advised 'not to sue' Candace Owens.

In February, Candace released an eight-part YouTube series entitled “Becoming Brigitte,” in which she played into the conspiracy theory about Brigitte having been born male. She also claimed in the series that Brigitte “groomed” her husband, whom she met in 1993 when she was a teacher at his school. Emmanuel was 15 years old at the time. The couple has a 24-year age difference. When previously discussing the case, Emmanuel noted the couple was advised “not to sue” but did so because “it has taken on such magnitude in the United States that we had to act.” “They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother… it’s a matter of defending my honor,” he continued.

Candace Owens Thinks Emmanuel Macron Is a 'Weenie'

Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram Candace Owens called Emmanuel Macron a 'big weenie pants.'