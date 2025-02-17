Candace Owens Thinks 'Unhinged Narcissist' Ryan Reynolds Attended 'SNL 50' Special to 'Stalk' Ex-Wife Scarlett Johansson
Though Candace Owens tuned in to the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, she wasn't too excited to see Ryan Reynolds popping up in the crowd for a quick humorous bit.
In Sunday, February 16, Instagram Story posts, the political commentator called out the actor and slammed him over his appearance.
"There’s a piece of me that feels he only showed up to see/stalk Scarlett Johansson, the 'one that got away' from his narcissistic abuse," she wrote of the exes, who were married from 2008 to 2011.
"He needs to insert himself in everything she does. Hence, attacking Wayfarer, befriending Hugh Jackman and casting Channing Tatum."
Owens alleged the Deadpool star wanted to make an appearance on the show because Johansson's husband, SNL star Colin Jost, cracked "a light joke" about Reynolds and wife Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni on a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!.
"I feel like Ryan needed to show up tonight and awkwardly insert himself into the evening because of that," she stated. "He's just an unhinged narcissist. Needs constant attention."
- Candace Owens Calls for Donald Trump to 'Deport' Ryan Reynolds for 'High Treason' Amid the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Drama
- Candace Owens Suggests 'Unhinged' Ryan Reynolds Started 'It Ends With Us' Drama Between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
- French President Emmanuel Macron Says His Wife Does Not 'Owe' Candace Owens 'Proof' She Is and 'Always Has Been a Woman' in Stern Legal Letter
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Owens has taken aim at the father-of-four and his wife ever since their legal drama with Lively's It Ends With Us costar exploded.
While Baldoni — the star and director of the film — claimed Lively tried to take over the project and mistreated him, she accused the Jane the Virgin alum of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.
However, the commentator believes Reynolds is to blame for the ordeal, as she said someone who worked on set told her that Reynolds saw something in the raw footage that set him off.
"This person claims (and I cannot verify) that the production assistants then overhead Ryan and Blake having an argument in her trailer," Owens explained. "My opinion: Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and married women who are almost a decade younger than him."
"I think Ryan Reynolds is unhinged," she added. "I think Blake was fine with everything in the movie she signed on for (hence not requesting an intimacy coordinator) and then all that changed the day her husband showed up to set and allegedly blew a fuse."
On an episode of her self-titled YouTube show, "Candace," she went as far as to say that Donald Trump "should deport Ryan back to Canada. This is a way for the left and the right to come together ... We can all agree the moral crimes committed by Ryan Reynolds against Justin Baldoni are high treason."