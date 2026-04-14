Politics 'Pathetic Fools': Tiffany Trump and Niece Kai Blasted for Partying at UFC Match With Family as 'Country Suffers' Amid Conflict in Iran Source: @tiffanytrump/Instagram; @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram The women were ripped apart for enjoying the event on Saturday, April 11. Allie Fasanella April 14 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's youngest daughter and eldest grandchild are facing backlash for attending a UFC fight while the Iran war affects U.S. citizens. Tiffany Trump shared photos from the event held in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, April 11, that showed her posing alongside the 79-year-old president, husband Michael Boulos, sister Ivanka Trump, Ivanka's 14-year-old daughter, Arabella Kushner, and U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. The first snap included in the April 13 Instagram post depicted Tiffany, 32, posing with her fists up next to niece Kai Trump,18. While the latter smiled for the picture, Tiffany puckered her lips into a pout.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @tiffanytrump/instagram Tiffany Trump posted photos from the match on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Are Fighting and Dying in the Middle East'

Source: @tiffanytrump/instagram Tiffany Trump was joined by her husband (center) and U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Many netizens found the display of fun amid the conflict in Iran obnoxious, with one person commenting, "I hope you had a great time at the fight that taxpayers paid for." "BUT are you helping America? the whole point of his presidency??? nope we are fighting and dying in the middle east (not our country btw). Prices are insane. Our country suffers while you sit at a UFC match ….. cool," another user wrote. Echoing that sentiment, a third account penned, "I am pretty sure with the state of the world the president should probably be focusing on how to lower cost for Americans. But hey watch some guys fight…. Sure."

Article continues below advertisement

'Trump Is Destroying the Country'

Source: @tiffanytrump/instagram President Trump sat ringside at a UFC event in Miami, Fla.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'He Promised No More Forever Wars'

Source: mega Gas prices have been surging across the U.S. as the conflict with Iran disrupted global oil markets.

"He promised low gas prices," she said. "He promised no more forever wars, no more involvement in Middle East conflict. And we are now getting the exact opposite." In addition to the tragedy of U.S. service members being killed, the price of gasoline is skyrocketing, something Donald dubbed "a little glitch." According to AAA, the national average price for regular unleaded gasoline on March 11 surged to around $3.58 per gallon, whereas it was $2.94 a year ago.

'He Is a Coward for Doing This'

Source: mega The POTUS described the rising gas prices as a temporary 'glitch.'