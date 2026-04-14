'Pathetic Fools': Tiffany Trump and Niece Kai Blasted for Partying at UFC Match With Family as 'Country Suffers' Amid Conflict in Iran
April 14 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's youngest daughter and eldest grandchild are facing backlash for attending a UFC fight while the Iran war affects U.S. citizens.
Tiffany Trump shared photos from the event held in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, April 11, that showed her posing alongside the 79-year-old president, husband Michael Boulos, sister Ivanka Trump, Ivanka's 14-year-old daughter, Arabella Kushner, and U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.
The first snap included in the April 13 Instagram post depicted Tiffany, 32, posing with her fists up next to niece Kai Trump,18. While the latter smiled for the picture, Tiffany puckered her lips into a pout.
'We Are Fighting and Dying in the Middle East'
Many netizens found the display of fun amid the conflict in Iran obnoxious, with one person commenting, "I hope you had a great time at the fight that taxpayers paid for."
"BUT are you helping America? the whole point of his presidency??? nope we are fighting and dying in the middle east (not our country btw). Prices are insane. Our country suffers while you sit at a UFC match ….. cool," another user wrote.
Echoing that sentiment, a third account penned, "I am pretty sure with the state of the world the president should probably be focusing on how to lower cost for Americans. But hey watch some guys fight…. Sure."
'Trump Is Destroying the Country'
"You sad pathetic fools. The p-------- rapist trump is destroying the country and you fools party at these ridiculous fights," a fourth chimed in, referencing Donald's ties to late predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The Republican leader's war in Iran, which was launched with Israel on February 28, has garnered widespread criticism from even his former supporters like Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.
Ex-MAGA loyalist Candace Owens issued a scathing attack on the POTUS last month, declaring, "Donald Trump has very clearly betrayed the American people."
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'He Promised No More Forever Wars'
"He promised low gas prices," she said. "He promised no more forever wars, no more involvement in Middle East conflict. And we are now getting the exact opposite."
In addition to the tragedy of U.S. service members being killed, the price of gasoline is skyrocketing, something Donald dubbed "a little glitch."
According to AAA, the national average price for regular unleaded gasoline on March 11 surged to around $3.58 per gallon, whereas it was $2.94 a year ago.
'He Is a Coward for Doing This'
Continuing to tear into Donald, Candace added, "He is a coward for doing this to the American people and that’s going to be his legacy."
Donald notably told reporters on his way to the UFC fight that he doesn't care whether an agreement with Iran is reached or not.
"We win, regardless," he said, according to the New York Times. "We’ve defeated them militarily."