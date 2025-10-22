Where Is Candace Owens? Far-Right Podcaster Sparks Concerns as She's MIA After Fueling Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theory

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens has gone silent on social media. The far-right podcaster has sparked widespread concern from fans after many of her followers noticed she hadn't posted on TikTok in nearly two weeks and that all of her content since August had been completely wiped from her Instagram. Much of Owens' uploads that were deleted involved conspiracies she had been pushing surrounding the assassination of her friend Charlie Kirk.

Some fans have speculated that Owens' silence has to do with a recent gag order issued by 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf in the case of State v. Tyler Robinson, prohibiting attorneys on both sides from making public statements that could potentially hinder the outcome of the alleged assassin's trial. While Owens has gone dark on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, she broke her social media silence via X on Sunday, October 19, to reveal she wouldn't be paying mind to the judge's gag order.

Don’t worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case.



I plan to violate it on the world’s behalf.



The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down.



Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 20, 2025 Source: @RealCandaceO/X

"Don’t worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case. I plan to violate it on the world’s behalf. The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down," the "Candace" podcast host warned. Owens continued, "Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone." She additionally broke her online inactivity briefly on Tuesday, October 21, to host her book club.

Fans Freak Out Over Candace Owens' Social Media Absence

Despite the subtle signs of life from Owens, fans of the controversial influencer continue to flood her Instagram and TikTok comments sections with questions about where she had gone. "Where is Candace? Why is everything deleted????" someone asked, as another individual wrote, "Candace, you good? Please tell us you’re good."

"IS CANDACE SAFE AND OKAY?! Praying for her💓☦️🤲🏼," a third fan expressed, while a fourth admitted: "OK, freaking out! Where is Candace??" A fifth person penned: "Candace 🚨 girl we are with you, we know the risk your taking!! I’m praying for you 🙏🏾 … I know something happen. I don’t know, but I know!!!" One follower who tuned into Owens' bookclub claimed, "Candace said she won’t be back doing episodes until Oct 27th!! And that she has a lot to reveal! 🤲🏼💓."

Candace Owens Claims Charlie Kirk Was 'Betrayed'

