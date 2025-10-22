or
Where Is Candace Owens? Far-Right Podcaster Sparks Concerns as She's MIA After Fueling Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theory

Photo of Candace Owens.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens' fans are concerned for her safety.

Profile Image

Oct. 22 2025, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

Candace Owens has gone silent on social media.

The far-right podcaster has sparked widespread concern from fans after many of her followers noticed she hadn't posted on TikTok in nearly two weeks and that all of her content since August had been completely wiped from her Instagram.

Much of Owens' uploads that were deleted involved conspiracies she had been pushing surrounding the assassination of her friend Charlie Kirk.

Some fans have speculated that Owens' silence has to do with a recent gag order issued by 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf in the case of State v. Tyler Robinson, prohibiting attorneys on both sides from making public statements that could potentially hinder the outcome of the alleged assassin's trial.

While Owens has gone dark on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, she broke her social media silence via X on Sunday, October 19, to reveal she wouldn't be paying mind to the judge's gag order.

Source: @RealCandaceO/X

"Don’t worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case. I plan to violate it on the world’s behalf. The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down," the "Candace" podcast host warned.

Owens continued, "Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone."

She additionally broke her online inactivity briefly on Tuesday, October 21, to host her book club.

Fans Freak Out Over Candace Owens' Social Media Absence

Despite the subtle signs of life from Owens, fans of the controversial influencer continue to flood her Instagram and TikTok comments sections with questions about where she had gone.

"Where is Candace? Why is everything deleted????" someone asked, as another individual wrote, "Candace, you good? Please tell us you’re good."

"IS CANDACE SAFE AND OKAY?! Praying for her💓☦️🤲🏼," a third fan expressed, while a fourth admitted: "OK, freaking out! Where is Candace??"

A fifth person penned: "Candace 🚨 girl we are with you, we know the risk your taking!! I’m praying for you 🙏🏾 … I know something happen. I don’t know, but I know!!!"

One follower who tuned into Owens' bookclub claimed, "Candace said she won’t be back doing episodes until Oct 27th!! And that she has a lot to reveal! 🤲🏼💓."

Candace Owens Claims Charlie Kirk Was 'Betrayed'

Concerns about Owens' well-being come after the conservative commentator wildly claimed Kirk's assassination was some sort of inside job.

Most recently, Owens said Kirk "came to" her in a "vivid" dream to reveal he was "betrayed."

"I want you guys to know something. I want to share this with you. You can take it or you can leave it, but Charlie was betrayed," she alleged earlier this month. "I similarly, like I just said, had a vivid dream this weekend and Charlie came to me and he told me that he was betrayed."

"You don’t have to believe that, but I do believe that, and it was the immediate sense I got, actually," Owens stated. "And I don’t know who exactly it is that betrayed him, but I also felt in the dream that it is soon going to be revealed. That it’s actually inevitable that it’s going to be revealed. That there is nothing and no one that is going to stop the truth from coming out and it is going to have international consequences."

