Candace Owens Claims Turning Point USA Staffer Changed His Story About What Charlie Kirk's Haunting Final Text Said: 'Not What You Told Me'

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Candace Owens called out a member of Turning Point USA — the organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk — over theories Kirk feared for his life before he was fatally shot in September 2025. The drama began when TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet wrote on X, "In the final year of Charlie's life, he spoke out about the rise of Islam in the West more than any other topic. Islam is more than a religion, it is a conquering ideology that seeks to rule over Europe, and then America. We must heed his warning."

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Source: @real_andrew_kolvet/Instagram Andrew Kolvet claimed Charlie Kirk was afraid he would be killed by 'leftists.'

When a social media user replied, "And yet which culture did he say was going to kill him?" Kolvet responded, "He said leftists were going to try and kill him." "Do you claim to be an honest, informed, honest person posting nonsense like that?" he asked.

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Candace Owen Responds

Source: MEGA Candace Owens called out Andrew Kolvet, claiming he changed his story about Charlie Kirk's text.

Owens, a good friend of the late activist's, chimed in to tell Kolvet, "This is not what you told me. You told me specifically that he texted 'they are going to kill me' the night before." "I specifically asked you to who he was referring to and you said 'I’m not sure.' This was less than 48 hours after his assassination," she noted. "Now you’re certain he meant leftists?"

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'He Said Leftists Were Going to Try and Kill Him'

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Actually Candace you’re a f*cking liar, as usual. Charlie was ONLY concerned about being killed by transgender furries and the like—not Israelis. Here he is a year ago telling Bill Maher why he needs security:



“We have different kind of jihadis that want to kill me. The… https://t.co/tEXCUhNfZB pic.twitter.com/OpuNJXUmDZ — Ally (@AllyJKiss) June 20, 2026 Source: @AllyJKiss/x Charlie Kirk claimed 'woke guys' wanted to kill him.

Kolvet responded, "He said leftists were going to try and kill him. He said this many times." The TPUSA staffer also reposted a clip from when Kirk was on Bill Maher's podcast and talked about needing security. "We have different jihadis that want to kill me. The purple-haired jihadis. The woke guys," he claimed, to which the comedian said, "They want to kill me just as bad."

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Source: MEGA Though Tyler Robinson was arrested for Charlie Kirk's murder, Candace Owens has questioned if Erika Kirk was somehow involved.

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Candace Owens Calls Out Erika Kirk

Source: MEGA Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk's wife met with his security team the night before his assassination.