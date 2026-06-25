Candace Owens Claims Turning Point USA Staffer Changed His Story About What Charlie Kirk's Haunting Final Text Said: 'Not What You Told Me'
June 25 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Candace Owens called out a member of Turning Point USA — the organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk — over theories Kirk feared for his life before he was fatally shot in September 2025.
The drama began when TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet wrote on X, "In the final year of Charlie's life, he spoke out about the rise of Islam in the West more than any other topic. Islam is more than a religion, it is a conquering ideology that seeks to rule over Europe, and then America. We must heed his warning."
When a social media user replied, "And yet which culture did he say was going to kill him?" Kolvet responded, "He said leftists were going to try and kill him."
"Do you claim to be an honest, informed, honest person posting nonsense like that?" he asked.
Candace Owen Responds
Owens, a good friend of the late activist's, chimed in to tell Kolvet, "This is not what you told me. You told me specifically that he texted 'they are going to kill me' the night before."
"I specifically asked you to who he was referring to and you said 'I’m not sure.' This was less than 48 hours after his assassination," she noted. "Now you’re certain he meant leftists?"
'He Said Leftists Were Going to Try and Kill Him'
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Kolvet responded, "He said leftists were going to try and kill him. He said this many times."
The TPUSA staffer also reposted a clip from when Kirk was on Bill Maher's podcast and talked about needing security.
"We have different jihadis that want to kill me. The purple-haired jihadis. The woke guys," he claimed, to which the comedian said, "They want to kill me just as bad."
Owens has been dissecting Kirk's murder for months, exploring different conspiracy theories.
While authorities arrested Tyler Robinson for the murder — though he still has not entered a plea due to multiple delays — the podcast host believes the killing may have been an inside job from TPUSA.
She even accused the dad-of-two's widow, Erika Kirk, of knowing more than she's told the public.
Candace Owens Calls Out Erika Kirk
"In the weeks following Charlie's assassination, she shared with people that Charlie and she were due to sign updated end-of-life documents on September 15th. Let me say that again. Charlie and her had an appointment and a date to sign updated end-of-life documents on September 15th, the Monday after he died," Candace previously stated. "That is remarkable timing."
Candace also alleged Erika met with her spouse's security the night before he was killed.
Erika has denied her allegations.