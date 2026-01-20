Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Demands Speedy Trial and Accuses Suspected Shooter Tyler Robinson's Team of 'Causing Undue Delay'

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, is frustrated over her husband's September 2025 murder still not reaching trial. The mother-of-two's lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, recently made a court filing over the situation, accusing suspected shooter Tyler Robinson's legal team of causing "undue delay."

Erika Kirk Demands a Speedy Trial for Late Husband's Murder

Source: @charliekirk1776/instagram Erika Kirk's legal team accused the defense of causing 'undue delay in the criminal justice process.'

“[A]lthough the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process," Neiman wrote. "This Court is tasked with the critically important function of ensuring the Defendant has a fair trial, but this Court must also do so while balancing Mrs. Kirk’s right to a speedy trial and therefore this Notice invokes Mrs. Kirk’s rights under applicable Utah Code."

Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE Suspected murderer Tyler Robinson appeared in court on December 11, 2025.

The delay the attorney was referring to was Tyler's lawyers asking for the local prosecutors to be dismissed, as they said there's "a conflict of interest" since an officer in the county attorney’s office had an adult child who was in the crowd when Charlie was shot at Utah Valley University. Due to the claim, a second hearing had to be scheduled.

What Was Tyler Robinson Charged With?

Source: mega Tyler Robinson is facing the death penalty.

As OK! reported, Robinson made his first in-court appearance on December 11, 2025. The suspect was eerily seen smiling while talking to his legal team. According to a report, the hearing was about whether or not the case will be publicly accessible or filmed. On September 16, 2025, Tyler was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and violence committed in the presence of a child. He faces the death penalty. He has not yet entered a plea.

What Happened to Charlie Kirk?

Source: mega Tyler Robinson allegedly said he killed the right-wing activist because he was tired of 'his hatred.'

Charlie was fatally shot in the neck during a speaking event at Utah Valley University for his right-wing organization Turning Point USA. In alleged text messages, Tyler confessed to his roommate and rumored lover, Lance Twiggs, that he was the shooter. "I'm sorry," he wrote. "To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I die of old age. I'm sorry to involve you." When asked "why" he pulled the trigger, Tyler shared, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out." Charlie was a conservative Republican, and it's been said that Lance is transgender.

Source: mega Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck at age 31.