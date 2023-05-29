'RHONY' Star Sai De Silva Gushes Over Rebooting the Beloved Franchise: 'This Group Loves New York City More Than Anyone'
Sai De Silva is about to become Bravo's newest star!
The highly successful businesswoman will be stepping into the reality television spotlight come July when the rebooted Real Housewives of New York City hits air waves — and she's sure to become a fan-favorite!
De Silva chats exclusively with OK! about what die-hard viewers can expect from the revamped series, what it was like putting her life out there on television and how she juggles it all.
"Coming in as a newbie and coming up against all these Bravo fans — there are no fans like Bravo fans," she laughs. "Therefore, it was extremely terrifying at first because you're going up against a franchise that has been around for 13 years. We're not trying to replace these amazing women that were here before us. Those are very big shoes to fill. We are a completely different show."
"We also want to show fans that you're going to get what RHONY was when it first started," the content creator continues. "You're going to get that humor, you're going to get that fun. A little bit of tension, some banter, but you're going to get some great friendships. More than anything, I think this group loves New York City more than anyone has ever loved New York City."
Allowing cameras to capture the ins and outs of your life can be intimidating, but for De Silva, it was a welcome adjustment. "Luckily coming from my background and being a content creator for nine years, I'm kind of used to the cameras and all those things," she explains.
- Bravo Star Barbara Kavovit Admits She's 'Excited' for New 'RHONY' Cast: 'They'll Give A Fresh, New, Young, Modern Take'
- Andy Cohen Reveals Wendy Williams Pitched Herself To Join 'RHONY' Cast: 'The Conversation Didn’t Go Anywhere'
- Tinsley Mortimer Emotionally Admits Reading Scathing Articles From the Early 2000's Put Her in an Extremely 'Low' Place in Her Life
"But just on this level it's a lot more intense," De Silva notes. "I would say when we first started it was kind of like, 'What are we doing? How do we maneuver? How do we make this work?' But as it went on, we all were very comfortable with one another. We all click very well. We all have different personalities which kind of makes it work."
As a busy mom of two kids, a career woman and now a reality star, it takes a certain kind of person to keep up with De Silva's lifestyle. "I think I'm just someone who can never sit still," she says.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The New Yorker in me is the hustle and bustle. If there's anything that I can add to my resume or help myself grow, I am 100 percent all in, and I'm just a multitasker," she dishes. "I tried to sit there and figure out, 'OK, is there a way that I can kind of shoot content around also shooting a show at the same exact time?' I really made it work, to be honest. I'm very grateful for the fact that I have the job that I do because both of this really goes hand in hand."
The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 premieres July 16 on Bravo.