Cara Delevingne 'Had No Idea' the 'Guy' She Took a Photo With at Glastonbury Music Festival Was Bruce Springsteen
Perhaps Cara Delevingne didn't know who Bruce Springsteen was because she wasn't "Born in the U.S.A."
In a new interview published Sunday, July 7, the supermodel recalled a time she embarrassingly asked her girlfriend, Leah Mason, also known by the stage name Minke, who the man they had just posed for a photo with was while backstage at the Glastonbury Music Festival in June 2022.
"We teach each other so many things. Two years ago we were backstage at Glastonbury and we took a photo with this guy. I said to Leah afterwards, who was that?" Delevingne confessed, unaware at the time she had just taken a picture with a 20-time Grammy-winning rock singer.
"She was like, 'What? That was Bruce Springsteen!' I had no idea what he looked like. She thinks that’s blasphemy," the Suicide Squad star admitted.
Springsteen had been backstage at the music festival after joining Paul McCartney on stage during his headlining set that year.
While it's hard to believe Delevingne didn't know who the "Dancing in the Dark" hitmaker was, the Paper Towns actress revealed rock music isn't her cup of tea.
It makes sense why her girlfriend recognized the "Thunder Road" singer, as Delevingne noted they have different tastes in music.
"Leah likes old rock, Fleetwood Mac, whereas I like R&B and old-school hip-hop, like The Notorious B.I.G.," the Life in a Year star, 31, detailed. "And I love the wave of lesbians in music now, like Chappell Roan and Reneé Rapp."
- 15 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Bisexual: Lili Reinhart, Drew Barrymore, Billie Joe Armstrong and More
- Cara Delevingne Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend Minke After Some 'Ups and Downs': Photos
- Cara Delevingne Silences Haters’ Cocaine Accusations After Bubbly Met Gala Outing: 'Been Clear for Nearly 2 Years'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite enjoying separate music styles, the couple — who started dating in early 2022 — loves to attend live concerts together.
Delevingne revealed their current list of concert plans, sharing she and Mason are set to see the actress' best friend Taylor Swift, Girls Aloud, Troye Sivan, Robbie Williams and Stevie Nicks at some point in the near future.
In fact, it was a concert that brought the Only Murders in the Building actress and Mason together romantically.
In March 2023, Delevingne revealed during an interview with Vogue that she and her girlfriend met as kids while both attending the same British boarding school, but they lost contact over the years.
For what might have been fate, Delevingne and Mason reconnected at an Alanis Morissette concert 12 years later.
Sunday Times spoke to Delevingne about the funny story.