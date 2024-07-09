Cara Delevingne 'Had No Idea' the 'Guy' She Took a Photo With at Glastonbury Music Festival Was Bruce Springsteen

Perhaps Cara Delevingne didn't know who Bruce Springsteen was because she wasn't "Born in the U.S.A."

In a new interview published Sunday, July 7, the supermodel recalled a time she embarrassingly asked her girlfriend, Leah Mason, also known by the stage name Minke, who the man they had just posed for a photo with was while backstage at the Glastonbury Music Festival in June 2022.