Cara Delevingne 'Looks Happy and Healthy' as She Hangs With Taylor Swift and Chiefs WAGs During Playoff Game: Photos

The 31-year-old model participated in several iconic moments from the Sunday night, January 21, game. She was spotted hyping up Travis Kelce's brother, Jason, who stripped shirtless and jumped into the stands in celebration of his younger sibling's touchdown.

Delevingne was also seen posing for pictures and bonding with Chiefs WAGs inside the VIP suite — and even made it into an Instagram Boomerang shared by Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, after the big win.