Cara Delevingne 'Looks Happy and Healthy' as She Hangs With Taylor Swift and Chiefs WAGs During Playoff Game: Photos
Cara Delevingne truly had a weekend for the ages.
Within 24 hours after attending a Saturday Night Live after-party with the show's guest host Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion, Delevingne made her way to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., with her good friend Taylor Swift, to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs during their away playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
The 31-year-old model participated in several iconic moments from the Sunday night, January 21, game. She was spotted hyping up Travis Kelce's brother, Jason, who stripped shirtless and jumped into the stands in celebration of his younger sibling's touchdown.
Delevingne was also seen posing for pictures and bonding with Chiefs WAGs inside the VIP suite — and even made it into an Instagram Boomerang shared by Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, after the big win.
The Suicide Squad star kept her look somewhat simple for the occasion, sporting a basic white shirt beneath a long gray coat and a beige beanie.
While she might not have been dripped out in Chiefs gear like the rest of the Kelce crew inside of the suite, Delevingne still strongly supported the reigning Super Bowl champs by passionately cheering along throughout the intense game.
After viral videos from the fun-filled evening circulated through social media, fans couldn't help but point out how casually the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star was spending time with Travis' whole family and Taylor, Brittany and the rest of the Chiefs WAGs group.
"If I told you a shirtless Jason Kelce would be in a suite with Cara Delevingne cheering on Taylor Swift's boyfriend, you wouldn't have believed me. Just think about that when you say you know what's going to happen a year from now," one supporter pointed out via X (formerly named Twitter), while another similarly stated: "Tell me a year ago that we would get a selfie of Cara Delevingne & Brittany Mahomes and I would’ve thought you were actually insane."
"The way taylor successfully mixes friend groups is so impressive like what do you mean the wags are hanging out with Cara Delevingne," a third user admitted, while a fourth noted, "Cara looks happy and healthy. Love that for her!" and a fifth added, "Cara can literally fit in with anyone I love her."
Admirers of Delevingne were mostly thrilled to see the Life in a Year actress in a good place after hitting a rough patch last year.
The English model recently reflected on going to rehab and sobering up in a post shared to Instagram earlier this month.
"This year has truly been the most special for me, sober, healthy, happy and so much fun. I have gotten to know myself more in this last year than the last 30. Health is truly wealth. This is a big thank you to everyone who helped me get here, who supported me through the ups and downs. I love you all…. 2024, I am very excited indeed ❤️," she captioned the upload.