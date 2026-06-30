Cara Delevingne Confirms She Had a Romantic Relationship With Amber Heard in Jaw-Dropping Confession
June 30 2026, Published 7:16 a.m. ET
Cara Delevingne is finally opening up about her rumored romance with Amber Heard.
During the Monday, June 29, episode of the “Louis Theroux Podcast,” the actress looked back on the speculation surrounding her and Heard's relationship nearly a decade ago, revealing there was truth behind the headlines.
"We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled, I suppose," the supermodel confessed.
Host Louis Theroux then brought up Heard's highly publicized split from Johnny Depp, mentioning that "he was driven crazy by the idea that Amber might be sleeping with you."
"Nothing was happening at that point," Delevingne recalled to Theroux. "Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose... No, I don't suppose. I know. Yeah," she clarified.
Heard Was 'Also Entangled With Other People'
Delevingne explained that their relationship actually began years earlier.
She revealed that she first became close with Heard in 2013, when they both appeared alongside Depp in London Fields, the murder mystery starring Billy Bob Thornton that later became involved in legal disputes between the film's director and producer.
Rumors surrounding Heard and Delevingne intensified in 2016 after they were frequently spotted spending time together throughout the summer.
Still, Delevingne made it clear the relationship was never exclusive, explaining that the newly single actress "was also entangled with other people."
Although she didn't name anyone, Theroux did.
"Well, with Elon [Musk]," he suggested to Delevingne.
"There you go," she agreed.
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A 'Cage Fight'
Delevingne's comments come years after Depp and Heard's legal battle dominated headlines.
At one point, Depp's lawyers served Musk with a subpoena as part of the actor's $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife.
The subpoena sent to the SpaceX billionaire allegedly requested "all communications between you and Ms. Heard regarding Mr. Depp."
Heard dated the tech entrepreneur for about a year before their relationship ended in early 2018. Depp, however, has long claimed the romance began while Heard was still married to him. Musk has denied those allegations and even joked about settling things with Depp in a "cage fight."
Where Heard Is Today
Heard and Depp began dating between late 2011 and early 2012 before tying the knot in 2015.
Their marriage ended when Heard filed for divorce, which was finalized in January 2017.
Years later, in 2022, a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages, while Heard won one of her counterclaims and received $2 million. The former couple eventually reached a settlement, with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million.
Since then, Heard has largely stepped away from Hollywood and built a quieter life in Spain.
"The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," a source stated. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."