Jury Rules On Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

The jury has made their decision in Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The seven-person jury ruled in Depp's favor, declaring his ex-wife's op-ed was defamatory and that she acted with malice. The jury ruled he proved all the elements of defamation and that Heard's claims of abuse in the piece in question, titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change," was false.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.