Glowing Amber Heard Spotted in Rare Sighting After Running a 10K in Spain: Photos

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Amber Heard is giving fans a small but upbeat glimpse into her life overseas. On Sunday, June 21, the actress, 40, posted a rare update on Instagram after completing a 10K race in Madrid at the KLM Norte Sur event, marking a personal fitness milestone while living in Spain. In the photo she shared, Heard appeared energized and smiling in a pink sports bra and matching running shorts after crossing the finish line. “First race glow 💕🇪🇸,” she captioned the post.

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Source: @amberheard/Instagram Amber Heard completed a 10K race in Madrid and shared a celebratory post on Instagram.

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Race Day Moments Shared on Social Media

Source: @amberheard/Instagram Amber Heard is raising three children, including twins Agnes and Ocean and daughter Oonagh.

Along with her main post, Heard also gave followers a closer look at the day through her Instagram Stories. One image showed the Aquaman star snapping a selfie while still in her race gear, flashing a wide smile for the camera. Another more personal moment captured her holding her eldest daughter, Oonagh, 5, shortly after completing the run. “Nothing beats this feeling,” she wrote across the image in soft pink text. Heard also has twins, Agnes and Ocean, who are now 12 months old.

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A Focus on Fitness and Balance

Source: @amberheard/Instagram The star moved to Spain in 2022 following her highly publicized legal battle with Johnny Depp.

Back in a 2018 interview with SHAPE, she explained why running remains such an important part of her routine. “It’s a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus,” she said. “Plus, I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it’s invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am.” She also stressed the importance of not letting fitness become overwhelming. “If you’re not going to enjoy life, there’s no point in eating a certain way and working out and doing all the things actors do to manipulate how we look — and how the world looks at us,” she explained.

Life in Spain After Hollywood

Source: MEGA Amber Heard has said running helps her manage stress.