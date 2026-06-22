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Glowing Amber Heard Spotted in Rare Sighting After Running a 10K in Spain: Photos

amber heard rare sighting
Source: MEGA; @amberheard/Instagram

Amber Heard shared rare photos on Instagram after completing a 10K race in Spain.

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June 22 2026, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

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Amber Heard is giving fans a small but upbeat glimpse into her life overseas.

On Sunday, June 21, the actress, 40, posted a rare update on Instagram after completing a 10K race in Madrid at the KLM Norte Sur event, marking a personal fitness milestone while living in Spain.

In the photo she shared, Heard appeared energized and smiling in a pink sports bra and matching running shorts after crossing the finish line.

“First race glow 💕🇪🇸,” she captioned the post.

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image of Amber Heard completed a 10K race in Madrid and shared a celebratory post on Instagram.
Source: @amberheard/Instagram

Amber Heard completed a 10K race in Madrid and shared a celebratory post on Instagram.

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Source: @amberheard/Instagram
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Race Day Moments Shared on Social Media

image of Amber Heard is raising three children, including twins Agnes and Ocean and daughter Oonagh.
Source: @amberheard/Instagram

Amber Heard is raising three children, including twins Agnes and Ocean and daughter Oonagh.

Along with her main post, Heard also gave followers a closer look at the day through her Instagram Stories.

One image showed the Aquaman star snapping a selfie while still in her race gear, flashing a wide smile for the camera.

Another more personal moment captured her holding her eldest daughter, Oonagh, 5, shortly after completing the run.

“Nothing beats this feeling,” she wrote across the image in soft pink text.

Heard also has twins, Agnes and Ocean, who are now 12 months old.

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A Focus on Fitness and Balance

image of The star moved to Spain in 2022 following her highly publicized legal battle with Johnny Depp.
Source: @amberheard/Instagram

The star moved to Spain in 2022 following her highly publicized legal battle with Johnny Depp.

Back in a 2018 interview with SHAPE, she explained why running remains such an important part of her routine.

“It’s a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus,” she said. “Plus, I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it’s invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am.”

She also stressed the importance of not letting fitness become overwhelming.

“If you’re not going to enjoy life, there’s no point in eating a certain way and working out and doing all the things actors do to manipulate how we look — and how the world looks at us,” she explained.

Life in Spain After Hollywood

image of Amber Heard has said running helps her manage stress.
Source: MEGA

Amber Heard has said running helps her manage stress.

Heard has stepped back from the Hollywood spotlight in recent years, choosing a quieter life in Spain following her widely publicized legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The defamation case stemmed from a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, where she described being a survivor of domestic abuse, which Depp’s legal team disputed in court proceedings.

A source previously told People in April 2023 that the actress wanted a new life abroad after the trial concluded.

“The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” the insider said, adding that Heard "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" after the trial.

"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," the source continued. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

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